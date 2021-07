When it comes to streaming, it wasn’t long ago that it was pretty much a free reign to anyone that wanted to use copyright music on their channels. There wasn’t much pushback over something like Spotify playing in the background to help give some kind of a chill or mood tone for viewers to listen in on. While most channels were not necessarily using the music as the main focal point to their stream, it was enough to sway some labels to go on the offense to streaming hosts like Twitch over their music being used.