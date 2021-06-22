Is Moody Lorde Gone for Good? 'The Path' Lyrics Suggest Otherwise
Before there was Billie Eilish or Clairo, there was Lorde. The New Zealand-born alt-pop star is one of the founding mothers of dark and moody music since her 2013 debut album Pure Heroine, which she put out at just 16 years old. Since then, a new dawn of sadgirl melancholia has entered the scene, taking shape as one of today’s trendiest types of music -- just in time for Lorde to seemingly exit in favor of a sunnier approach.www.billboard.com