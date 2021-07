Penn State’s Gabe Castano tied the FINA A cut in the 50 free in a time trial on Sunday in Mission Viejo as his 22.01 qualified him for the Olympic Games for Mexico. Castano had started the weekend going 22.18 off the front of the 100 free, which stood as a Meixcan record. He lowered his time to 22.12 in the semifinal of the 50 and 22.06 in the final Saturday, before dropping a 22.01 to tie the FINA A standard in a time trial on Sunday. The time is also a Mexican national record for the Penn State senior, who was 26th at NCAAs earlier this season in the 50 freestyle.