People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleHead of Sustainability at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. Ying Yu, Head of Sustainability, will build upon MassMutual's existing environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, leading the development and implementation of a company-wide strategy. The ESG vision, principles and targets will include outlining a roadmap for success, implementing relevant programs and operating principles, fostering a culture of sustainability through collaboration and engagement, and communicating about progress internally and externally.

