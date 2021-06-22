People on the Move

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.