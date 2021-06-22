Kasey Wilson: A toast to toast

When a trio of food bloggers (two in Finland and one in the U.S.) posted their own renditions of a baked feta and tomato pasta a few years ago, the recipes became a viral sensation. The concept was simple: a block of feta bakes with cherry tomatoes until both become meltingly tender then combine in an easy sauce for pasta. After the video’s millions of views around the globe, one might think that the idea of baking tomato and feta together had been something of a revolutionary concept. Well, not quite. But maybe the combo of salty feta with juicy oven-roasted tomatoes finally started to receive the recognition it deserves.