Kasey Wilson: A toast to toast

By Kasey Wilson
wiartonecho.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToast is typecast as a humble breakfast staple, but in the hands of a skilled chef or a creative cookbook writer, it can be positively elegant — and delicious. Chef de Cuisine Scott Korzack is demonstrating that at Giovane Bacaro, the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s new Northern Italian-inspired wine-cicchetti bar. Pronounced chee-KET-eeh, cicchetti are Venice’s answer to Spain’s tapas, and Bacaro’s offerings include anchovies served on buttered crostini that has been toasted to perfection.

