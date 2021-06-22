Peru residents with delinquent utility accounts are getting their power cut short

PERU – Peru residents that haven’t paid their utility bills are having their service cut short. City Clerk Dave Bartley says those that are on disrupted services are limited to 30 minutes of power and then 30 minutes without power for 24 hours. Back in April, City Clerk Dave Bartley reported that nearly $70,000 was owed by Peru residents that were late on their utility bills. Officials followed up with notices to residents and warned of a disruption of service if the debts weren’t paid. Bartley says around 40 households have already experienced limited service through a test a few weeks ago.