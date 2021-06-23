Cancel
Ambler, PA

'For the community, by the community': Ambler community garden plans take step forward

Montgomery News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMBLER — For some, creating a community garden in Ambler would provide area residents access to fresh produce. “We live in an area that suffers from food insecurity, and I know that’s hard to believe because it’s Ambler Borough, but where this garden is located will help the people who do not have access to good quality food,” said Ambler Borough Councilwoman Jennifer Henderson, of Ward 2, and member of the Ambler Community Garden steering committee.

