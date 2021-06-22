Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept. Issues Emergency Order to Combat Deadly Deer Disease
AUSTIN, TX – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has issued an “emergency order” to impose additional movement and testing restrictions on deer breeding facilities that are affiliated with six deer breeding facilities where Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been positively detected. Existing rules already restrict the movement of deer from 264 sites in 95 counties that are directly linked to these CWD-positive facilities, but further measures are necessary given the gravity of this situation.sanangelolive.com