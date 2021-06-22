Sammy Farmer Announces He's Running for Re-Election

SAN ANGELO, TX – Current Tom Green County Commissioner of precinct two, Sammy Farmer, announced Monday that he will be seeking re-election. "I am pleased to announce that I will be running for a second term as your County Commissioner, Pct. 2," stated Sammy Farmer on Facebook. "I have enjoyed representing you- my constituents, and would love the opportunity to continue the great work I have had the privilege to be a part of so far. Thank you for your support in the previous years, and I ask for your continued support as I embrace another term. Thank you in advance for your vote."