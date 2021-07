With the only integrated CASB that automatically keeps pace with the SaaS explosion. The introduction of the cloud brings many benefits to companies, from collaboration to cost savings. But with so many SaaS applications being used, companies face many security risks, from shadow IT to data protection to compliance requirements. While companies are attempting to secure their adoption of the cloud using built-in data protection capabilities in SaaS applications and platforms, these capabilities differ from provider to provider, and app to app, and generally provide only basic security capabilities. Using Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) is another approach but with severe limitations that don’t allow organizations to keep up with SaaS hyper growth.