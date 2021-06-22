Cancel
Public Health

A 'Digital Vaccine' for Battling Ransomware Epidemic

By Steve King
inforisktoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTal Kollender of Gytpol suggests a digital response comparable to the vaccine rollout in the physical world is needed to battle against the ransomware epidemic. “Computers, devices, cloud resources and on-premises infrastructure are not secure," she says. "People think that if they have EDR and DLP, nothing can hurt them. But they are wrong. In the physical world, if you do not take the vaccine, you are in danger of getting COVID-19. And in the digital world, if you do not use a misconfiguration tool, you are at risk of being hacked.”

www.inforisktoday.com
#Infrastructure Security#Ransomware#Hacker#Edr#Dlp#Ciso#The It Corp#Idf#Dell Emc
