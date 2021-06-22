Cancel
Movies

New ‘Suicide Squad’ Trailer Leaks Online Early

By Antonio Ferme
imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest trailer for director James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is here, after seemingly leaking online early. An unlisted YouTube video with the new trailer circulated online with the title “The Suicide Squad – Early Access Trailer Do Not Share.” Intentional or not, Gunn tweeted that some of the cast members released the trailer online earlier than expected. Warner Bros.’ Brazilian and Canadian Twitter accounts even joined in on the fun.

www.imdb.com
Viola Davis
James Gunn
#The Suicide Squad#Early Access#Brazilian#Canadian#Sob Joelkinnaman#Jamesgunn#Nazi
Warner Bros.
Entertainment
Twitter
Youtube
Movies
Moviesdigitalspy.com

James Gunn explains Harley Quinn's new look in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has confirmed the inspiration behind one of Harley Quinn's new looks in the upcoming DC sequel. Breaking down the aesthetics of the outing's latest teaser, the filmmaker, who is perhaps best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed that the iconic character's costume was one the most discussed topics among fans prior to him even coming on board.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Comments On Ridiculous Rumor About Superman Getting A New Face

Earlier this week, a new trailer for The Suicide Squad was released that definitely saw an increase in excitement for James Gunn's first movie in the DC Extended Universe. However, one big talking point was the filmmaker's decision to follow the comic books (which, let's face it, is no bad thing) by having Bloodsport end up in Task Force X after shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Some fans don't like the thought of the Man of Steel becoming a punchline in this movie, while others are hoping for some sort of cameo appearance.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Suicide Squad's James Gunn reveals who the main character really is

The Suicide Squad is set to reunite the likes of Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang from the original movie and see them team up with a whole bunch of new allies. With such a big ensemble, it's hard to imagine the comic book outing focusing on one specific anti-hero, but director James Gunn has assured fans that certain characters will be followed more closely than others.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

James Gunn responds to The Suicide Squad's Superman controversy

James Gunn has cheekily responded to those who are opposed to the idea of The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, being able to shoot Superman. The Suicide Squad director had previously made mention to Bloodsport’s incarceration being due to shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet. "If you believe these covers, he may not be the bad guy in that situation," Gunn said.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Harley Quinn’s Face Tattoo Is Missing In The Suicide Squad

It’s easy to imagine that a lot of people are hoping to see that there’s some covert or grandiose reason behind the absence of one of Harley Quinn’s tattoos from the original Suicide Squad. But the truth is that there’s no big explanation to be had, or reveal to be given other than the fact that Margot Robbie didn’t enjoy the ROTTEN tattoo, and neither did James Gunn. It’s been pointed out that it’s kind of odd that in Birds of Prey, Harley was still sporting the facial tattoo, but it won’t be showing up in the current Suicide Squad since both the actress and the director didn’t want it. There’s no other explanation for it really since James Gunn was fully ready to move on without even mentioning it, but it’s like that he knew that this wasn’t going to be missed by the fans since they tend to catch just about everything considering how many people take movies frame by frame and then cross-reference everything to make sure that their point is felt by whoever wants to listen. Yes, it gets that serious, and that obsessive.
Movieshypefresh.co

Suicide Squad Sequel, James Gunn’s Stand-alone Version

Suicide Squad Sequel, James Gunn’s Stand-alone Version. A new trailer has dropped for “The Suicide Squad” Sequel. Consequently, James Gunn will direct the film as a standalone answer to David Ayer’s 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” Gunn’s version is a reimagining of his Suicide Squad and not a true sequel. As you may recall, James Gunn was previously fired on Marvel projects due to controversal and offensive tweets that he since apologized. Now, he tries his hands at Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. Furthermore, Suicide Squad sequel will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

The Suicide Squad: New Clip Shows Glimpse at Harley Quinn Torture Scene

Fans are just over a month from getting to see The Suicide Squad, which will take some of the characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad and pair them up with a whole new cast of lovable bad guys. One returning character that folks are especially excited about is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The latest trailer for the movie showed a lot of excitement for the character, and it doesn't stop there. A new little clip spells trouble for Harley, who appears to be getting tortured. In classic Harley fashion, she doesn't seem to mind...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scene Confirmed

July has arrived, which means that we're just over a month away from seeing James Gunn's foray into the DCEU on the big screen. Fans have been waiting patiently to see what the filmmaker behind The Guardians of the Galaxy does with his R-rated DC adventure, The Suicide Squad. We know there will be plenty of dark humor and mayhem, the film is also guaranteed to have at least one additional scene somewhere in the credits, a technique that has become a staple of comic book blockbusters.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

‘Suicide Squad’: Why Suicide Squad Made Joel Kinnaman Emotional

Joel Kinnaman Updates: Joel Kinnaman, an iconic actor is playing the role of Rick Flag for the director James Gunn The Suicide Squad. He’s pretty nervous about his character in this franchise and recently he has revealed the reason for his nervousness. The news of James Gunn taking over the...
ComicsIGN

Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1 - Exclusive Preview

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! is easily one of the most anticipated new comics of 2021. Not only does it feature the superstar creative pairing of writer Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets) and artist Alex Maleev (Daredevil), it features an equally enticing team-up in the story itself. This series features Red Hood signing up with Amanda Waller's team of incarcerated super-felons in order to hunt the most dangerous villain in the DC Universe.
EntertainmentCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Magazine Covers Feature A New Look At Task Force X, Jim Lee Artwork, & A Big Starro Tease

While all eyes may be on Black Widow right now, we're also just over a month away from getting to experience The Suicide Squad. Set to be released in both in theaters and on HBO Max, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the DC Comics adaptation, and we now have a closer look at each member of Task Force X on these cool new magazine covers shared by James Gunn.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Suicide Squad' Will Face New Obstacles in an Epic Crossover with 'Wipeout'

Director James Gunn has shared the trailer for an upcoming episode of TBS’ hit game show Wipeout, aptly entitled “Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special.” The episode will be hosted by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena opposite comedian Nicole Byer, who have been co-hosting the series since April. They will be joined in the field by co-host Camille Kostek. Cena is also an executive producer for the game show.

