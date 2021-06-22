New ‘Suicide Squad’ Trailer Leaks Online Early

It’s easy to imagine that a lot of people are hoping to see that there’s some covert or grandiose reason behind the absence of one of Harley Quinn’s tattoos from the original Suicide Squad. But the truth is that there’s no big explanation to be had, or reveal to be given other than the fact that Margot Robbie didn’t enjoy the ROTTEN tattoo, and neither did James Gunn. It’s been pointed out that it’s kind of odd that in Birds of Prey, Harley was still sporting the facial tattoo, but it won’t be showing up in the current Suicide Squad since both the actress and the director didn’t want it. There’s no other explanation for it really since James Gunn was fully ready to move on without even mentioning it, but it’s like that he knew that this wasn’t going to be missed by the fans since they tend to catch just about everything considering how many people take movies frame by frame and then cross-reference everything to make sure that their point is felt by whoever wants to listen. Yes, it gets that serious, and that obsessive.