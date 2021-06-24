Chris Brown again accused of assaulting a woman

Chris Brown, the singer infamous in Pop-Culture more for physically abusing his Ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 than his songs, is on the news headlines again for similar alleged activity.

Bryan Steffy / Stringer

Mr. Brown pleaded guilty to the said assault and completed his probation in 2015 after having a settlement.



Now, the singer Chris is being accused of hitting a woman during an argument in his Los Angeles, Tarzana Home on Friday as reported by the authorities.



A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson while interviewing for NBC news said that officers responded to a report of an argument at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.



The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, the spokesperson said.



Although no injuries were reported but according to TMZ, the woman alleged that Chris Brown hit her so hard that her hair weave fell out.



The incident has been identified as a Battery and will be transferred to the office of the Los Angeles City Attorney.



It is still unclear if singer Mr. Brown would face any charges and Brown's attorney refused to comment on the matter when requested according to NBC news.

"We have not been referred a case yet in this matter," the City Attorney's Office said in a statement on

Chris Brown's Tarzana House Google Maps

As reported by authorities, when they reached the spot i.e., Mr. Brown's Tarzana Home, he had left but the unidentified woman who still there reported that Chris has struck her during an argument.



Los Angeles Police Department had to visit Brown's house twice under 6 weeks. They visited the same Home on May 6 to stop the birthday party after the complaint of Brown's neighbors.



He was not unstained after the Rihanna case either, an Ex-partner of Brown, model, and actress Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 after the charges of abuse.



In 2018, he was accused of starting a drug-fuelled orgy at his mansion where a woman was allegedly raped.



Most recently he was detained on drug and rape charges in Paris.



Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.