FIU is part of a partnership with SoftBank Group International to prepare students to work with tech startups booming in South Florida. “SoftBank sees Miami as a future technology hub for the world, and that future starts with education,” said Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International. “Our vision is for the SoftBank Operator School to become a training ground for the next generation of talent to become leaders in the most successful technology startups in South Florida and Latin America. We know these regions have talent. Now it’s time they get the training.”