Fort Mill's July 3 Celebration
Get ready for an exciting evening filled with food, fireworks and fun as the Town of Fort Mill hosts its Independence Day Celebration on July 3, 2021!. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with our downtown merchants and restaurants, music, food trucks and vendors along Main Street and surrounding areas in downtown Fort Mill. The 246 Army Band will play a selection of patriotic music beginning at 5 p.m. in the Main Street Bandstand, followed by DJ Brown Sound at 6 p.m. and Carolina Rhythm Band at 7 p.m.fortmillsc.gov