At the end of the day, what most of us want in life is happiness. If you're reading this, you may be looking for ways to promote your own happiness, fulfillment in life, and so on. Happiness matters, and not just on a surface level. Like with mental health overall, happiness strongly correlates with your physical health or wellbeing. Research shows that life satisfaction is affiliated with a longer life span and other positive health outcomes. So, how can you promote happiness in your own life, and what can you do if you're struggling?