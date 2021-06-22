Environmental Justice Series - Advocating for Your Local Communities

Interested in the intersection between climate change and social justice? Come join UR Science Policy Initiatives for the first installment of our environmental justice (EJ) series. At these workshops we will have guest speakers talk to us about climate and environmental justice at both a national and local scale followed by breakout sessions for small group discussions. This first installment will focus on how graduate and medical students can get involved, even as temporary residents, in advocating for their local communities as well as a brief introduction to some of the key issues relevant to the city of Rochester and Monroe County.