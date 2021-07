For FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, FB Financial showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FB Financial shows a 52-week-high of $49.62 and a 52-week-low of $21.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.15.