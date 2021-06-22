Flu Shot for Pregnant Moms Not Linked to Adverse Affects in Babies, Study Says
Pregnant women are advised to get the flu shot each year, but studies show that many of them don't. According to researchers in Canada, only 36% of pregnant women received the flu shot over four flu seasons in Nova Scotia. Of those who don’t get the vaccination, safety concerns are a major factor. But the Canadian study, published in JAMA, found that moms who got the vaccine during pregnancy didn’t adversely affect their children.www.verywellfamily.com