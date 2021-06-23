Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats hope a voting rights failure sparks change on Senate filibuster

By David Morgan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CIL0_0acDt2WU00
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions Charles P. Rettig, commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, during the Senate Finance Committee hearing titled The IRS Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 8, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - After a failed vote on U.S. election reform, some congressional Democrats say they hope that defeat may provide the opportunity to scrap the filibuster rule that allows the minority in the Senate to block most legislation.

The Senate took a procedural vote on Tuesday on a sweeping election overhaul bill which they say contains needed measures to counteract laws passed in states that make it harder to vote.

It was defeated in a 50-50 party-line vote, due to the Senate filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to pass most bills.

"Now is the time for majority rule in the Senate. We must end the filibuster, pass sweeping voting rights legislation, and protect our democracy," said Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, after the vote.

Activists and many Democratic lawmakers say reforming or scrapping the filibuster is necessary to pass legislation to move forward on key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda, including on voting rights.

"It's an important step today to get every senator on record about willingness to talk about protecting our democracy. And if that fails, then the Democrats are going to have to talk about what the next path forward is," said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren ahead of the vote.

Two moderate Democratic senators - Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin - have publicly stated they would oppose efforts to end it.

"The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles," Sinema wrote in an opinion column defending the filibuster published in The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Manchin is the only Senate Democrat who has not cosponsored the "For the People Act," the party's flagship voting bill. Instead, he released a memo of changes to election law that he would support, including mandating 15 days of early voting, automatic registration and making Election Day a public holiday.

"We'll keep talking and we'll keep working with them. We can't give up. We really can't," Manchin told reporters as the Senate voted. "We've got to come together. This is too important to do alone, too important to do alone."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Filibuster#Democratic#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats won’t rest until they control how and when you vote

Just because a bank has never been robbed doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock cash in a vault. Just because thieves have never broken into your home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock your door or secure your valuables. And just because Democrats pretend voter fraud isn’t an issue doesn’t mean that states shouldn’t exercise their constitutional authority to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Rep on bipartisanship: Republicans want '18 more months of chaos'

On the surface, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) might seem like the kind of House Republican who might be willing to work with his Democratic colleagues. It's not because he's moderate -- he's actually a very conservative Texas Republican who used to work as an aide to Sen. Ted Cruz -- but Roy has occasionally displayed some independence from his party.
New York Post

Clyburn says he can ‘absolutely’ get behind Manchin voter ID proposal

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday that he “absolutely” could support a proposed national voter ID requirement offered last month by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), despite Clyburn previously calling voter ID laws a form of “voter suppression.”. “When I first registered to vote as a 21-year-old — back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN's April Ryan: Voting rights in the US have 'collapsed'

CNN political analyst April Ryan suggested during a White House press briefing on Tuesday that voting rights in the United States have virtually "collapsed." "The Grio" White House correspondent evoked the common liberal talking point while questioning White House press secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's commitment to strengthening "the nation's oldest civil rights laws."
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

McConnell vows ‘hell of a fight’ over Dems’ infrastructure plan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to make the passage of a partisan infrastructure package as difficult as possible — calling Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar spending plans “wildly inappropriate” due to the impact previous mammoth spending packages have had on the national debt. McConnell noted that Democrats can use the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

House Democrats slammed for America-bashing July 4th posts

Most lawmakers commemorated Independence Day with patriotic or at least positive messages, but not Democratic Reps. Cori Bush and Maxine Waters. The two progressive firebrands blasted the nation’s history of slavery and decried the current political climate in Sunday tweets, with Ms. Bush declaring that “Black people still aren’t free.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy