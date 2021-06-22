Cancel
Raymondville, MO

Obituary – Leo Ceplina

Leo Ceplina, age 83, son of Joseph and Mary (Wasniewski) Ceplina, was born January 24, 1937, in Knowlton, Wis. He passed June 20, 2021, at his home in Raymondville, Mo. Leo is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Frank, Al, Jacob, John, Glenn, Joseph and Carol. He is survived by children, Mike (Sue) Cook, Julie (Dave) Raines of St. Louis, Joe (Myra) Ceplina of Raymondville, Loretta (Greg) Hinton, Tim (Christie) Ceplina of Houston and Guy (Melissa) Ceplina of Success; his sisters, Loretta Knoblock, Veronica “Roni” Novitzke and Victoria Gwidt of Wisconsin, and Jackie Zenner of Minnesota; grandchildren, Justin Cook, Rachel, Paul and Joe Raines, Bradley Ceplina, Wade Ceplina, Inez Copeland, Alexandra (Travis) White, Chelsea (Justus) Wilson, Kyle and Lane Haley; and three great grandchildren.

