Banking sectors in Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Senegal: Significant to High Risk

ihsmarkit.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Banking Risk Service has expanded its coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), launching risk ratings forCôte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Senegal. Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal are each rated as Significant Risk, while Ethiopia is rated as High Risk. Regional peer Mozambique is rated less favorably than Ethiopia in the Very High Risk Category, while Tanzania and Kenya are rated more favorably than Ethiopia in the Significant Risk category. In the region, only South Africa is rated more favorably than Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal, in the Medium Risk category. Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal's banking risk ratings are both driven by large lending concentration, a large stock of unprovisioned for non-performing loans relative to capital, and the regulator's lack of enforcement and transparency. Ethiopia's indicative banking risk rating is generated by low credit risk owing to rapid nominal credit growth, moderate liquidity risk primarily driven by maturity mismatch and bank funding of SOEs, medium solvency risk, and moderate qualitative risk factors including an outdated regulatory environment. The overall banking risk rating for Ethiopia is constrained by risks to the sovereign's creditworthiness.

