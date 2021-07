Robeson County is asking residents to take a survey and help county leaders bring them better internet service. Among the information being sought is whether or not residents have internet service; if they have broadband; internet service speed; satisfaction level with their internet service; and if residents believe they are paying too much for their internet service. The survey can be found online at www.robesoncountybroadband.com. Courtesy image

