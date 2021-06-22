Thomas R. Crose Sr CABOT — Thomas R. Crose Sr., of Cabot, Vermont, and a former longtime resident of Simsbury, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021, at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin, Vermont. Tom was born on Feb. 20, 1939, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to the late Francis and Florence Crose. After graduating from Crosby High School, Tom attended UCONN where he earned a BA in history and more importantly, met the love of his life, Patricia Smith, who predeceased him on Feb. 19, 2009. Tom and Pat were married on Dec. 19, 1964. They had two children, Kristine Stecker, of Cabot, Vermont, and Thomas Crose Jr., of Old Lyme, Connecticut. Tom served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. and was honorably discharged in 1964. He enjoyed a 20-year career at Pratt & Whitney and was also employed by Hamilton Standard. He was a former member of the East Windsor Lions Club, Simsbury Rotary Club, First Church of Christ Simsbury and the United Church of Cabot. An explorer at heart, Tom enjoyed traveling and visited China, Europe and throughout the United States. He loved planes, history, animals, UCONN basketball and most of all, his family and dear friends. His kind gentle nature, sense of humor and laughter will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his children, Tom leaves his brother, Francis, of Waterbury, Connecticut; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Emma, Hanna, Natalie and Jack. Tom’s family will be gathering for a celebration of his life at a later date. Please consider a donation to your favorite animal shelter in Tom’s memory.