CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), would like to announce that it has engaged North Equities, Stonegate Capital Partners, and Peterson Capital in order to increase company visibility and share our story with a broad range of new investors. The Company's CEO, Sean Krakiwsky, has noted a number of times that he views the company as being discounted in the market and this initiative is intended to raise awareness of our exciting story with a broader audience across North America.