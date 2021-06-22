Caraway Foundation hosts 55+ movie night

ANSONVILLE — The Caraway Foundation is kicking off the summer movie series on June 25 for the 55-and-older community, presented by VWK and Triple G’s Towing.

Head over to The Caraway Business Center, located at 9162 U.S. Highway 52 North, Ansonville, for a Friday night movie. The free event opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin around 8:45 p.m.

Bring a yard chair or blanket to sit out, relax and enjoy the screening of “A Question of Faith.” There will also be popcorn and hot dogs to snack on.

There will be future movie nights in July and August catered towards the youth.

The Caraway Foundation was started in 2007 by Angela Caraway. The non-profit provides resources that benefit students with their educational needs and supports those who experienced, or are experiencing, a chronic illness by offering health related resources.

Caraway recently opened The Caraway Business Center as not only the Foundation’s headquarters, but a building for the community. Residents can use the center for office or conference rooms. There is WiFi and printing access.

For more information, contact The Caraway Foundation at 704-7561-4351.