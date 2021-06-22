Cancel
Visual Art

Statement regarding Seton Village Mural

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday June 22, the Village received the following statement regarding the loss of the Seton Village mural:. "On Friday, June 18, Mr. Sayid Nagim was distressed to learn that the community mural celebrating the life of Mr. David Adox and his courageous fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”) was inadvertently painted over by a new tenant moving in to the 325 Irvington Avenue commercial space in the Seton Village neighborhood.

