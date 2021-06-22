Statement regarding Seton Village Mural

Statement from Webster Groves City Manager, Dr. Marie Peoples, regarding Anti-COVID Vaccine Information in the 4th of July Parade:. The City of Webster Groves does not condone or support messaging contrary to the public health standards and the science regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines like was exhibited in the 4th of July parade this weekend. We also embrace our duty as a local government to support and defend First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of assembly. As a government-sponsored parade, the City cannot regulate the content or message of the parade participants. This has been the repeated advice of counsel, consistent with the volume of case law that prohibits government from regulating the content of a person or group.