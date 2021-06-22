5 Tips To Prevent Injuries When You Start Running

A woman running. Pixabay/Pexels

Running is a great way to stay in shape but can lead to injury if not done correctly. It's important that you warm-up, stretch out your muscles before starting your run, and make sure to cool down after with some light stretches. You should also invest in good running shoes that are right for your foot type to don't over-pronate or under-pronate during use.

Injuries may be the biggest deterrent for those who want to start running. The key to running injury-free, however, is knowing how to start running properly. It's important to find the right shoes for your feet and take them slowly when you begin. Once you've started training, never run on concrete or hard surfaces. Instead, opt for softer terrain like grass or dirt trails.

Wear good quality running clothes that wick away moisture from your skin and will dry quickly if they get wet with sweat. You'll also want some gear such as a reflective vest so cars can see you at nighttime runs and a water bottle, so you don't get dehydrated after intense workouts.

1. Start slow and gradually increase your running speed

Running can be a lot of fun and very beneficial for your health, but the process of starting to run is not always enjoyable. Many people are fearful that they will get injured doing something as simple as running because they have never done it before or their muscles and joints aren't used to the strain.

You want to gradually build up your time spent running so that your body becomes more accustomed to it, and then you'll likely feel better about continuing with this exercise regimen in the long term. Running is a great form of exercise. It can also be really hard on your joints and other parts of the body if you don't take it slow at first.

The best way to prevent injuries when running is to start with walking and gradually increase how long, far, and fast you're walking until you're ready to run for ten minutes without stopping. This will help strengthen your muscles before they are put under strain by running while still maintaining a low risk of injury.

2. Wear supportive shoes that meet your needs in terms of arch support and cushioning

The most common running injuries are caused by running on hard surfaces without wearing supportive shoes or enough padding. When you don't wear supportive shoes and/or enough cushioning, your feet can be subjected to a lot of force that they weren't built to withstand.

This leads to problems such as excessive pronation (when the foot rolls inwards), plantar fasciitis (the fascia tissue connecting the heel bone to toes becomes inflamed), and Achilles tendonitis (inflammation of the tendons). These are all serious injuries that require medical attention. So make sure when you start running, you wear supportive shoes.

You might have been a runner before, but it's not the same when you take up running again after years of being away from the sport. One thing that could help make your journey into running more enjoyable and less intimidating would be wearing supportive shoes to prevent injuries. They may seem like an unnecessary expense at first, but they will pay off in the long run by keeping your feet safe and healthy.

3. Stretch before you start running to prevent injury

If you're an avid runner, you know that one of the most common injuries is a pulled muscle. It's important to stretch before and after you work out, but it's even more crucial when running. Stretching can help prevent injury and prepare your body for the demands of a run.

Many different types of stretches may benefit runners, but the most important thing is to stretch all major muscle groups and maintain good posture throughout the entire stretch. The runner should also make sure they have warmed up before stretching to avoid injury due to cold muscles. Stretching after a run is just as important as stretching before it because it helps prevent soreness and stiffness in the muscles by refreshing them with blood flow; this will allow for quicker recovery time between runs.

Stretch for 10-20 seconds each and do two sets. Hold your right ankle with both hands and lean away from it until there is tension on your hamstrings; then hold for 5 seconds. Repeat on the left side as well. Stretch out your calves by draping your leg over a chair or bench and using both hands to pull up on the toes of that foot while keeping the heel down. Hold for 5 seconds and repeat with the other leg as well.

4. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after a run

Drinking enough water is essential before, during, and after a run. Not only does it prevent dehydration, but it also helps to prevent muscle cramps, heatstroke, and exhaustion. One of the easiest ways to stay hydrated while running is with a personal water bottle that you can carry with you on your runs or keep in your car.

Some people prefer to use sports drinks for their electrolytes but be aware that they are typically high in sugar and calories, so they should not be used as an alternative to water unless drinking plenty of other fluids isn't possible. Drinking water before you head out for your workout ensures that the body has enough fluid to sustain itself through the activity.

If you're not drinking enough, it is dehydrated by the time you finish running, so it can't cool down properly, and this may lead to injuries like muscle cramps or heat exhaustion. It's also important to keep hydrated when running because if we don't have enough water in our system, we might get dizzy or lightheaded, which could cause us to fall over and injure ourselves further.

5. Don't push yourself too hard when starting out

It can be tempting to push yourself too hard and too fast when starting as a runner. However, this is not the best idea as you risk an injury that could keep you from running for some time.

When you first start running, your muscles are sore and stiff from just sitting all day long. It's important to increase the distance and intensity of your runs gradually. If you push yourself too hard when you're new to this sport, you risk injury, not what anyone wants.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.