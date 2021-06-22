Decopolis Discovitorium on Route 66 in Tulsa, Oklahoma Offers Delightful Shopping Adventures for All Ages

Shopper in front of Decopolis with Buck Atoms sculpture and Route 66 sign in the background. (used with permission) Author photo.

Decopolis Discovitorium and TulsaRama! is a fun and unique store to visit, window shop, or purchase local, historical, and creative merchandise in Tulsa, Oklahoma any time of year. You can buy unusual and local Tulsa art deco style items. I've bought wooden Tulsa Christmas tree ornaments as unique and inexpensive holiday gifts in years past. The Discovitorium is the main location, while some of the Decopolis merchandise is also available in the Tulsa Art Deco Museum in downtown Tulsa.

The Decopolis website explains about their location on 11th and Peoria:

Our Route 66, Tulsa Art Deco Mini-Museum is located inside the TulsaRama Town Square!

Nextdoor, inside the DECOPOLIS Discovitorium you can explore a cave on Mesmer Island filled with rocks & fossils, dinosaurs and science gifts. You will also find FableRealm Castle with its classic childrens toys, books & games. And the Wizard of DECOPOLIS's laboratory where Science & Magic meet having everything from Star Wars to Harry Potter themed items and more!

There's a fun hodgepodge of whimsical items at the offering as soon as you walk into Decopolis Discovitorium. The whimsical shop instills a childlike wonder when roaming the store. For instance, the last time I went with my family and out-of-town relatives, I purchased an art deco style Tulsa scissortail flycatcher magnet (the scissortail is Oklahoma's state bird), a tiny pull-back toy car, an alien 8-ball, fart putty, an illustrated butterfly and moth guidebook, and assorted old-fashioned candy. It was a blast to let my inner kid go shopping and I don't regret any of the dollars I spent.

But, there's much more. It's hard to describe all the categories offered at Decopolis because whimsy is what really holds it all together. There are gift cards, journals, travel passport journals, Alice in Wonderland merchandise, looseleaf black tea with Tulsa designs, art, books, old-fashioned candy like Necco wafers and atomic fireballs, fossils and stones, silly soaps, and other apothecary items. To get the full scope of what's available, I suggest making the trip to the store to check it out. One of my favorite holiday books came from Decopolis--an art deco illustrated version of the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale The Fir Tree.

Within Decopolis on 11th Street, there's the Discovitorium and TulsaRama! offering two different experiences. On the Discovitorium side, you can wander through a shopping cave and

You'll be taken back in time to when Tulsa was the Oil Capital of the World! Our little town square features a heaping helping of Art Deco buildings inspired by Tulsa's Jazz Age to Atomic Age heritage. Inside each you will find lots of Souvenirs, local interest books, locally made gifts, a Sweets-n-treats counter, and even a mini Tulsa Art Deco Museum featuring beautiful pieces of art and artifacts, & fascinating fun facts about Tulsa's history!

As seen in the cover image, shoppers can take pictures in the artistic photo booth with Buck Atoms and the vintage Metro Gold sign in the background at the 11th and Peoria location. There are a few photo opportunities here. I posed with the moon.

Photo of author outside of Decopolis on 11th Street. Used with permission.

For shoppers who aren't local, access the Decapolis Discoviturium online shop here for a variety of merchandise from silly socks to fossils to Harry Potter to Alice in Wonderland to soaps and much more. For Tulsa local products, go to the TulsaRama online shop here.

The Decopolis website offers the Decopolis Star Dispatch with artist features and Tulsa history.

Interior photo of Decopolis on 11th Street and Peoria in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Author photo.

If you wish to explore the Tulsa Art Deco Museum Downtown, you'll find a smaller offering of Decopolis products. Their website offers the following tip:

The Tulsa Art Deco Museum has several wonderful exhibits located in the beautiful lobby of the historic Philcade Building NOTE: We do not own the Philcade and the lobby is often open during more days and hours than noted above. One "trick" to get inside to see the lobby and exhibits during more hours is to enter through the Topeca Coffee Shop!

The Philcade is a fun historical Tulsa building to explore. For more information on Philcade history and tours, click here.

William Franklin founded Decopolis and is an accomplished artist. Read all about William Franklin's artistic endeavors here. William also uses the Decopolis space to host small painting parties and private events. For details, call 918-382-7388 or email contactus@DECOPOLIS.net .

Tulsa locals, have you been to Decopolis? What's your favorite part of the store? Tulsans and visitors alike, be sure to take photos under the famous Meadow Gold sign, by the original Buck Atoms sculpture, and in the photo booths in front of Decopolis. Happy shopping!



Store & Museum Phone: 918-382-7388

Locations:

DECOPOLIS Discovitorium

1401 E 11th St Unit A, Tulsa, OK 74120

Hours: Open Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 6pm

Sunday 12pm - 6pm

Tulsa Art Deco Museum DOWNTOWN Exhibits

Hours: Monday - Saturday 9am - 6pm

511 S Boston Ave, Tulsa OK. 74103

Main Website: https://decopolis.net/



