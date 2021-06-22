Cancel
Bedford, IN

Charles Donald "Don" Johnson

Herald Times
 17 days ago

Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. Bedford - Charles Donald "Don" Johnson, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home. Born July 28, 1936, in Bedford, he was the son of Robert and Beulah (Hoff) Johnson. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School. He married Sondra Sue Fender on August 11, 1956, and she survives along with their three children, Debra Godsey, Chris Johnson and Toni Wiggs; two sisters, Norma Roberts and Ina Delaney; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

