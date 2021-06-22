Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Tyler Glasnow Can Be a Voice That Baseball Needs

By Ashley MacLennan
fangraphs.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talk a lot about the “face” of baseball — a player who has the look, the excitement, the highlight reel, the things that make them an ideal candidate to be a poster child for the game. “Here,” we say, to would-be fans. “This is what you’re getting when you start to watch that sport.” It could be Bryce Harper with his GIF-worthy hair tosses, or Aaron Judge with his giant frame and home runs. It could be Mookie Betts or Mike Trout, whose talents defy generational lines and who we will likely be talking about for decades after they retire.

blogs.fangraphs.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Ernie Harwell
Person
Chris Rose
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Little League#Tampa Bay#Rays#Jomboy Media#The Chris Rose Rotation#Ynk#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Tyler Glasnow: Girardi out of line in checking Scherzer for substances

Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow is the latest pitcher to lend support to Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, saying on a recent podcast that Phillies manager Joe Girardi was out of line in checking the Nationals ace for foreign substances mid-inning earlier this week. “[My reaction would’ve been] probably worse than...
MLBgowatertown.net

Tyler Oakes Named NDSU Baseball Head Coach

FARGO, N.D. (GoBison.com) – Tyler Oakes has been named the head coach for the North Dakota State baseball team, Director of Athletics Matt Larsen announced Tuesday, June 22. Oakes replaces Tod Brown, who was named the head coach at New Mexico on June 17. Oakes, who joined the Bison as...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Tyler Duffey doesn't like baseball's new search rule. 'Going to be some bad ones'

Tyler Duffey was annoyed at himself as he walked toward the Twins' dugout Tuesday, having surrendered a run that was charged to starter Bailey Ober on a ground ball that just found a hole. He was pleased, at least, that left fielder Trevor Larnach had thrown out another runner at the plate, or he might have been seething.
MLBfangraphs.com

Who is Being Dropped & Why (Week 14)

I’m being a little selfish this week. A few of the players who were dropped in six leagues interested me, so I included them. I seperated out the hitters in Colorado. I think they were not good enough hitters to roster, but I don’t know for sure. I’ll study the Colorado threshold later this week.
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 49 Prospects: Chicago Cubs

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Chicago Cubs. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLBDodger Insider

Gonsolin and the bullpen go far, but Dodgers outlasted in extras

Tony Gonsolin’s most promising start of 2021 and another excellent, lengthy performance by the Dodger bullpen couldn’t make up for missed opportunities on the offensive side on Tuesday night. With little margin for error, it was a wild pitch and ensuing error in the 10th inning that saw the Marlins...
MLBfangraphs.com

Oakland’s Bullpen Has Been in Survival Mode

A pivotal series between the two teams atop the AL West kicked off on Tuesday with the Astros beating the A’s to extend their division lead to 4.5 games. It was an unusually shaky start from Chris Bassitt, who allowed six runs and couldn’t escape the fifth inning, but he turned the game over to Oakland’s bullpen with the game knotted at six runs apiece. The combo of J.B. Wendelken and Yusmeiro Petit, though, quickly changed that, allowing two runs in the sixth to put the A’s behind for good.
MLBAthletics Nation

Matt Olson joins 2021 Home Run Derby

The Oakland A’s have just one lone rep for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, despite being one of the best teams in the majors and currently in position to make their fourth straight postseason. But at least now that lone rep will play twice during next week’s festivities!. First baseman...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Valdez expected to start as Houston hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (49-37, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (52-33, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/6

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBfangraphs.com

Slider Throwers Against Slider Whiffers (AL and NL)

Streaming pitchers is an art form in the fantasy baseball community. Analysts making streamer picks are daring and brave when it comes to putting their picks out there for the world to see. It’s not an easy game. Streaming a pitcher who blows up my ratios is one of the most frustrating aspects of fantasy baseball in my humble opinion, but it happens (don’t act like it doesn’t). But, taking the time to deep dive on a pitcher before streaming can limit the likelihood of having your ratios inflated like a grocery store helium balloon. Here’s how you can take some time with our pitch-type linear weights.
MLBfangraphs.com

Is Zach Thompson the Marlins’ Latest Pitching Success?

In late June and in just his fourth major league start, Marlins right-hander Zach Thompson accomplished something that has only been done nine times in the last decade. Facing the Nationals, he went six innings, allowed just two runs (one earned), and struck out 11. In the process, he became the 10th pitcher in the last 10 seasons to strike out 11 or more batters in his first four career appearances — certainly a qualifier-heavy fact, but it still yields quite an impressive list of names:
Baseballwvsportsnow.com

Report: WVU Baseball Losing Starting Infielders Tyler Doanes and Matt McCormick

West Virginia could be down two starting infielders next season, according to reports from various media outlets Tuesday. Tuesday morning, Anjelica Trinone of Blue and Gold Nation reported that starting first baseman/catcher Matt McCormick had entered the transfer portal. Later in the afternoon, Jared Serre of WVSports.com reported that starting second baseman Tyler Doanes was no longer on scholarship with the team.
MLBfangraphs.com

Logan Gilbert’s Secret Weapon

With just a week until the All-Star break, the Mariners have played their way into the thick of the AL Wild Card race, though our Playoff Odds remain skeptical. Based on their pre-season projections, you might expect their surprising success to be linked to two of their top prospects having made their debuts in mid-May. You’d be partially right. While Jarred Kelenic’s big league career hit a major hiccup, Logan Gilbert has been a solid addition to the Mariners’ beleaguered starting rotation.
MLBfangraphs.com

Using the Toxicological Prioritization Index To Visualize Baseball

Major League Baseball is awash in advanced statistics that more reliably describe key aspects of players’ offensive and defensive performance. It has been reported that through the use of Statcast, the MLB Advanced Media group can supply teams with 70 fields x 1.5 billion rows of data per season [i]. Yes, billion with a b. This flood of information has supercharged MLB teams’ and the sabermetric community’s development of ever-more useful statistics for describing player performance.
MLBfangraphs.com

The ZiPS Projections Midpoint Roundup of Triumph and Shame: The National League

We passed the halfway mark of the 2021 season over the long holiday weekend, providing a convenient spot to take a break, look back over the preseason projections, and hopefully not cringe too much about how the predictions are shaking out. Since this is the big midseason update, I used the full-fat ZiPS model for individual players in addition to the normal depth chart reconfiguring, with all the high-fructose algorithms rather than the leaner one used for daily updates.
MLBDenver Post

Oakland’s Matt Olson to compete in Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Oakland first baseman Matt Olson on Tuesday announced via Twitter that he will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Entering Tuesday’s games, the 27-year-old Olson is batting .283 for the Athletics this season with 20 home runs, which is tied for sixth-most in the American League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy