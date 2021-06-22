Cancel
Cancer

TSHZ2 is an EGF-regulated tumor suppressor that binds to the cytokinesis regulator PRC1 and inhibits metastasis

By Mary L. Uribe, Maik Dahlhoff, Rajbir N. Batra, Nishanth B. Nataraj, Yuya Haga, Diana Drago-Garcia, Ilaria Marrocco, Arunachalam Sekar, Soma Ghosh, Itay Vaknin, Sacha Lebon, Lior Kramarski, Yasuo Tsutsumi, Inpyo Choi, Oscar M. Rueda, Carlos Caldas, Yosef Yarden, yosef.yarden@weizmann.ac.il
Science Now
 2021-06-22

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Unlike early transcriptional responses to mitogens, later events are less well-characterized. Here, we identified delayed down-regulated genes (DDGs) in mammary cells after prolonged treatment with epidermal growth factor (EGF). The expression of these DDGs was low in mammary tumors and correlated with prognosis. The proteins encoded by several DDGs directly bind to and inactivate oncoproteins and might therefore act as tumor suppressors. The transcription factor teashirt zinc finger homeobox 2 (TSHZ2) is encoded by a DDG, and we found that overexpression of TSHZ2 inhibited tumor growth and metastasis and accelerated mammary gland development in mice. Although the gene TSHZ2 localizes to a locus (20q13.2) that is frequently amplified in breast cancer, we found that hypermethylation of its promoter correlated with down-regulation of TSHZ2 expression in patients. Yeast two-hybrid screens and protein-fragment complementation assays in mammalian cells indicated that TSHZ2 nucleated a multiprotein complex containing PRC1/Ase1, cyclin B1, and additional proteins that regulate cytokinesis. TSHZ2 increased the inhibitory phosphorylation of PRC1, a key driver of mitosis, mediated by cyclin-dependent kinases. Furthermore, similar to the tumor suppressive transcription factor p53, TSHZ2 inhibited transcription from the PRC1 promoter. By recognizing DDGs as a distinct group in the transcriptional response to EGF, our findings uncover a group of tumor suppressors and reveal a role for TSHZ2 in cell cycle regulation.

CancerScience Now

Enhancing tumor infiltration

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Patients with tumors infiltrated with antitumor T helper 1 (TH1) cells and cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) have a better prognosis than those with tumors infiltrated with immunosuppressive cells (see commentary by Fercoq and Carlin). Huang et al. showed that breast cancer patients with greater numbers of tumor-infiltrating TH1 cells and CTLs had longer disease-free survival than did patients with smaller numbers of such cells in their tumors, despite the similar numbers of these cells in their peripheral blood. Tumors that were highly infiltrated and tumors that were not well-infiltrated had similar amounts of T cell–recruiting chemokines and chemokine receptors on TH1 cells and CTLs. Compared to peripheral blood TH1 cells and CTLs from healthy donors, those from breast cancer patients had increased expression of RGS1, a GTPase-activating protein that inhibits chemokine receptor signaling. In vitro assays showed that knockdown of RGS1 enhanced the migration of TH1 cells and CTLs to conditioned medium from primary tumors. Coimmunoprecipitation studies showed that RGS1 bound to the chemokine receptors CXCR3, CCR4, and CXCR4 in TH1 cells and CTLs. Knockdown of RGS1 in these cells led to increased Ca2+ mobilization and signaling by the kinases ERK and Akt in response to the CXCR4 ligand CXCL12. Signaling by the cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and its downstream effector STAT1 increased the expression of RGS1 in T cells. Blocking STAT1 signaling in TH1 cells and CTLs enhanced their migration toward CXCL12. Finally, adoptively transferred, RGS1-deficient, tumor-specific CTLs showed increased tumor infiltration in mice compared to that of RGS1-replete cells, which led to reduced tumor growth and increased survival. Together, these data suggest that targeting RGS1 in antitumor T cells may represent a strategy to enhance tumor infiltration and immunotherapy.
ScienceScience Now

Pax5 regulates B cell immunity by promoting PI3K signaling via PTEN down-regulation

You are currently viewing the abstract. The transcription factor Pax5 controls B cell development, but its role in mature B cells is largely enigmatic. Here, we demonstrated that the loss of Pax5 by conditional mutagenesis in peripheral B lymphocytes led to the strong reduction of B-1a, marginal zone (MZ), and germinal center (GC) B cells as well as plasma cells. Follicular (FO) B cells tolerated the loss of Pax5 but had a shortened half-life. The Pax5-deficient FO B cells failed to proliferate upon B cell receptor or Toll-like receptor stimulation due to impaired PI3K-AKT signaling, which was caused by increased expression of PTEN, a negative regulator of the PI3K pathway. Pax5 restrained PTEN protein expression at the posttranscriptional level, likely involving Pten-targeting microRNAs. Additional PTEN loss in Pten,Pax5 double-mutant mice rescued FO B cell numbers and the development of MZ B cells but did not restore GC B cell formation. Hence, the posttranscriptional down-regulation of PTEN expression is an important function of Pax5 that facilitates the differentiation and survival of mature B cells, thereby promoting humoral immunity.
CancerScience Now

Low-dose targeted radionuclide therapy renders immunologically cold tumors responsive to immune checkpoint blockade

You are currently viewing the abstract. Molecular and cellular effects of radiotherapy on tumor microenvironment (TME) can help prime and propagate antitumor immunity. We hypothesized that delivering radiation to all tumor sites could augment response to immunotherapies. We tested an approach to enhance response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) by using targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT) to deliver radiation semiselectively to tumors. NM600, an alkylphosphocholine analog that preferentially accumulates in most tumor types, chelates a radioisotope and semiselectively delivers it to the TME for therapeutic or diagnostic applications. Using serial 86Y-NM600 positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, we estimated the dosimetry of 90Y-NM600 in immunologically cold syngeneic murine models that do not respond to ICIs alone. We observed strong therapeutic efficacy and reported optimal dose (2.5 to 5 gray) and sequence for 90Y-NM600 in combination with ICIs. After combined treatment, 45 to 66% of mice exhibited complete response and tumor-specific T cell memory, compared to 0% with 90Y-NM600 or ICI alone. This required expression of STING in tumor cells. Combined TRT and ICI activated production of proinflammatory cytokines in the TME, promoted tumor infiltration by and clonal expansion of CD8+ T cells, and reduced metastases. In mice bearing multiple tumors, combining TRT with moderate-dose (12 gray) external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) targeting a single tumor augmented response to ICIs compared to combination of ICIs with either TRT or EBRT alone. The safety of TRT was confirmed in a companion canine study. Low-dose TRT represents a translatable approach to promote response to ICIs for many tumor types, regardless of location.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Astragaloside IV inhibits cell invasion and metastasis in vulvar squamous cell carcinoma.

Astragaloside IV inhibits cell invasion and metastasis in vulvar squamous cell carcinoma through the TGF-β1/FAK/AKT signaling pathway. OBJECTIVES: To investigate the mechanism of astragaloside IV (AS-IV) inhibiting the invasion and metastasis of vulvar squamous cell carcinoma (VSCC). MATERIAL AND METHODS: MTT and plate colony-formation assays were used to examine the...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Thompson on Emerging Treatment Strategies With BTK Inhibitors in CLL

Meghan Thompson, MD, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Meghan Thompson, MD, third-year fellow, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Significant data are emerging with BTK inhibitor–based treatment strategies in...
CancerNature.com

Loss of fragile site-associated tumor suppressor promotes antitumor immunity via macrophage polarization

Common fragile sites (CFSs) are specific breakage-prone genomic regions and are present frequently in cancer cells. The (E2-independent) E3 ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme FATS (fragile site-associated tumor suppressor) has antitumor activity in cancer cells, but the function of FATS in immune cells is unknown. Here, we report a function of FATS in tumor development via regulation of tumor immunity. Fats−/− mice show reduced subcutaneous B16 melanoma and H7 pancreatic tumor growth compared with WT controls. The reduced tumor growth in Fats−/− mice is macrophage dependent and is associated with a phenotypic shift of macrophages within the tumor from tumor-promoting M2-like to antitumor M1-like macrophages. In addition, FATS deficiency promotes M1 polarization by stimulating and prolonging NF-κB activation by disrupting NF-κB/IκBα negative feedback loops and indirectly enhances both CD4+ T helper type 1 (Th1) and cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) adaptive immune responses to promote tumor regression. Notably, transfer of Fats−/− macrophages protects mice against B16 melanoma. Together, these data suggest that FATS functions as an immune regulator and is a potential target in cancer immunotherapy.
Sciencepnas.org

VLM catecholaminergic neurons control tumor growth by regulating CD8 T cells

Contributed by Xiaodong Wang, June 6, 2021 (sent for review February 21, 2021); reviewed by Liqun Luo and Jun Wang. It is known that tumor growth can be influenced by the nervous system. It is not known, however, if tumors communicate directly with the central nervous system (CNS) or if such interactions may impact tumor growth. Here, we report that ventrolateral medulla (VLM) catecholaminergic (CA) neurons in the mouse brain are activated in tumor-bearing mice and the activity of these neurons significantly alter tumor growth in multiple syngeneic and spontaneous mouse tumor models. Specific ablation of VLM CA neurons by a dopamine-β-hydroxylase (DBH) promotor-activated apoptosis-promoting caspase-3 in Dbh-Cre mice as well as inhibition of these neurons by a chemogenetic method slowed tumor progression. Consistently, chemogenetic activation of VLM CA neurons promoted tumor growth. The tumor inhibition effect of VLM CA neuron ablation is mitigated in Dbh-Cre;Rag1−/− mice, indicating that this regulatory effect is mediated by the adaptive immune system. Specific depletion of CD8+ T cells using an anti-CD8+ antibody also mitigated the tumor suppression resulting from the VLM CA neuron ablation. Finally, we showed that the VLM CA neuronal ablation had an additive antitumor effect with paclitaxel treatment. Collectively, our study uncovered the role of VLM CA neurons in the mouse brain in controlling tumor growth in the mouse body.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

The neoplastic syndrome neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is characterized by the growth of vestibular schwannomas (VSs), benign tumors that develop along the acoustic nerve leading to hearing loss. Now, Wu et al. used the antihypertensive drug, losartan, to inhibit fibrogenic and inflammatory angiotensin signaling in a mouse model of NF2 and showed that the treatment prevented hearing loss and normalized the tumor microenvironment by targeting IL6/STAT3 signaling. In patient-derived material, IL6 was associated with cochlear cell loss, and analysis of clinical data revealed that patients with NF2 who were taking angiotensin receptor blockers were less likely to develop hearing loss, suggesting that losartan could be repurposed for treating patients with VSs.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 reprograms host chromatic network to induce immune dysfunction

A recent study conducted at the University of Texas Science Center, Houston, in the USA, has revealed that upon infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) alters the host chromatin architecture to suppress antiviral interferon-responsive genes and augment inflammatory genes. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceScience Now

Targeting aging cells improves survival

Older age is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality (1). Whether this is due to preexisting age-related health conditions or aging per se is currently unclear. On page 295 of this issue, Camell et al. (2) show that cell senescence, a hallmark of biological aging (3), contributes to mortality in old mice upon infection with mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), a mouse β-coronavirus that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Mirroring findings from human COVID-19, they show that old—but not young—mice infected with MHV succumb rapidly to viral infection. They demonstrate that treatments to remove senescent cells (senolytics) significantly improve survival in older mice, even when initiated 3 days after infection. These findings provide a biological explanation for the effect of age on COVID-19 severity and strongly support the testing of drugs that target senescence in older patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
CancerNature.com

Daptomycin suppresses tumor migration and angiogenesis via binding to ribosomal protein S19 in humans

We have previously reported that daptomycin (DAP), a last resort antibiotic, binds to ribosomal protein S19 (RPS19) in humans and exhibits selective anti-cancer activity against MCF7 breast cancer cells. Here, we investigated the role of RPS19 in the anti-cancer effects of DAP and have found that DAP does not induce autophagy, apoptosis or cell viability but does reduce cell proliferation. Our results suggest that an extraribosomal function of RPS19 involves the regulation of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) but not EGF, PDGF or FGF. Engagement of RPS19 by DAP was shown by CETSA and ITDRFCETSA assays, and knocking down of RPS19 with siRNA increased the potency of DAP in MCF7 cells. In addition, DAP suppressed the secretion of VEGF in cancer cells and thereby inhibited cell migration. Collectively, these data provide an outline of the underlying mechanism of how DAP exhibits anti-cancer activity and suggests that RPS19 could be a promising target for the development of new anticancer drugs.
ScienceScience Now

Oxygen-dependent changes in binding partners and post-translational modifications regulate the abundance and activity of HIF-1α/2α

You are currently viewing the abstract. Cellular adaptation to low-oxygen environments is mediated in part by the hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs). Like other transcription factors, the stability and transcriptional activity of HIFs—and consequently, the hypoxic response—are regulated by post-translational modifications (PTMs) and changes in protein-protein interactions. Our current understanding of PTM-mediated regulation of HIFs is primarily based on in vitro protein fragment–based studies typically validated in fragment-expressing cells treated with hypoxia-mimicking compounds. Here, we used immunoprecipitation-based mass spectrometry to characterize the PTMs and binding partners for full-length HIF-1α and HIF-2α under normoxic (21% oxygen) and hypoxic (1% oxygen) conditions. Hypoxia substantially altered the complexity and composition of the HIFα protein interaction networks, particularly for HIF-2α, with the hypoxic networks of both isoforms being enriched for mitochondrial proteins. Moreover, both HIFα isoforms were heavily covalently modified. We identified ~40 PTM sites composed of 13 different types of modification on both HIFα isoforms, including multiple cysteine modifications and an unusual phosphocysteine. More than 80% of the PTMs identified were not previously known and about half exhibited oxygen dependency. We further characterized an evolutionarily conserved phosphorylation of Ser31 in HIF-1α as a regulator of its transcriptional function, and we propose functional roles for Thr406, Thr528, and Ser581 in HIF-2α. These data will help to delineate the different physiological roles of these closely related isoforms in fine-tuning the hypoxic response.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

New Gene Therapy Developed That Could Be Effective Against Many Types of Cancer

Mount Sinai researchers have developed a therapeutic agent that shows high effectiveness in vitro at disrupting a biological pathway that helps cancer survive, according to a paper published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, in July. The therapy is an engineered molecule, named MS21,...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Transcription Factor Protects Tumor-Fighting CAR-T Cells from Burn-Out

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have demonstrated how cancer-fighting T cells can be engineered to clear tumors without succumbing to T cell exhaustion, a phenomenon that results in T cells giving up the antitumor fight after prolonged periods of overactivity. The newly reported findings demonstrated the key role of the transcription factor BATF in the cellular pathway that triggers T cell exhaustion, and showed how increasing levels of BATF in these cells boosts their cancer-fighting ability, with the help of another transcription factor IRF4. The results suggest a potential approach to increasing the effectiveness of CAR T cell-based immunotherapy against tumors, which is important because T cell exhaustion plagues even the most cutting-edge cancer immunotherapies.
Cancerrdworldonline.com

Advancing Immuno-Oncology by believing in the potential to restore patients’ ability to fight cancer

I know how critical it is to be measured when setting expectations. In business, as in life, none of us aspire to overpromise and under-deliver. Indeed, as any business venture must do when communicating with investors and the public, we at Affimed are careful to use so-called “forward-looking statements” in laying out business goals. For example, when we report on successful results — as we did in April, after initial data from an ongoing clinical trial showed a 100% response rate to Affimed’s approach to activating the innate immune responses in patients with advanced blood cancer — we include a disclaimer to qualify statements that include terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend” and “predict” and distinguish them from “statements of historical fact.”
ScienceScience Now

Expression of Foxp3 by T follicular helper cells in end-stage germinal centers

You are currently viewing the abstract. To produce antibodies that protect effectively against pathogens, B cells must undergo a Darwinian process of somatic hypermutation of their immunoglobulin genes followed by selective proliferation of variants with improved affinity for antigen. This process, known as affinity maturation, can dramatically increase the affinity and potency of antibodies elicited by infection and vaccination. Affinity maturation takes place in germinal centers (GCs), structures that form within secondary lymphoid organs in response to infection or immunization. Because somatic mutations accumulate progressively with time, the duration of the GC reaction is an important determinant of the extent to which antibodies can mutate and mature. Despite the importance of this parameter, our understanding of the factors that determine the duration of a GC and the timing of its contraction remains limited.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers propose new scoring system for assessing wound healing dynamics

Evaluating the efficacy of novel therapies requires the ability to monitor wound progression accurately and reproducibly over time. Researchers have proposed a new scoring system for wound healing in mice based on parameters in each phase of healing, as described in an article in the peer-reviewed journal Stem Cells and Development.
Cancerbioworld.com

Tumor suppressor p53 is inactivated by lncRNA

A long noncoding RNA (lncRNA), the RNA component of mitochondrial RNA-processing endoribonuclease (RMRP), was shown to promote the growth and proliferation of colorectal cancer (CRC) cells by inhibiting activity of the tumor suppressor protein p53 in a Chinese study led by oncologists Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC). The study...
CancerScience Now

Repurposed floxacins targeting RSK4 prevent chemoresistance and metastasis in lung and bladder cancer

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Lung and bladder cancers are difficult to treat because of the development of drug-refractory metastases. Chrysostomou et al. show that the p90 ribosomal protein S6 kinase 4 (RSK4) is involved in the development of chemotherapy resistance and metastatic invasion in both in vitro and in vivo models. Identification of a binding site for floxacin antibiotics on RSK4 led to the finding that trovofloxacin enhanced cisplatin efficacy in mouse models of lung and bladder cancer. Combined with the finding that levofloxacin improved patient survival in a large clinical trial, this work suggests that floxacins may be repurposable against lung and bladder cancers.
ScienceScience Now

A human apolipoprotein L with detergent-like activity kills intracellular pathogens

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf8113, this issue p. eabf8113; see also abj5637, p. 276. In the arms race between pathogen and host, infecting microbes often escape extracellular defense mechanisms to exploit the nutrient-rich intracellular environment as a replicative niche. In humans, this is countered by the interferon-γ (IFN-γ) response, which confers widespread pathogen resistance in most nucleated cells through the transcriptional induction of hundreds of interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs) encoding putative antimicrobial restriction factors. Remarkably, despite the importance of IFN-γ against all taxonomic classes of intracellular pathogens, many restriction factors elicited by this cytokine remain to be characterized, as do their molecular activities.

