Leaving the damage behind

By Wei Wong, wwong@aaas.org, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 17 days ago

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Mitochondria are eliminated by various mechanisms when they do not meet quality control standards. Jiao et al. characterized a mechanism they called mitocytosis by which damaged mitochondria are shed by migrating cells in vesicle-like organelles called migrasomes (see also the commentary by Green). Migrasomes form on retraction fibers, which are plasma membrane extensions at the rear of migrating cells, in a manner dependent on tetraspanins 4 and 9 (TSPAN4 and TSPAN9). Migrasomes are left behind when retraction fibers break as cells move. The authors found that the induction of mitochondrial stress in L929 cells, such as by treatment with the oxidative phosphorylation uncoupler CCCP or by starvation, resulted in the presence of mitochondria with signs of damage in migrasomes. These mitochondria were located primarily in the layer of cells closest to the substrate. Mitocytosis required the anterograde motor protein KIF5B, the mitochondrion-associated myosin isoform Myosin19, and the mitochondrial fission factor Drp1. Mitochondria that underwent mitocytosis had low mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP), high concentrations of ROS, and mutations in mitochondrial DNA, and showed reduced binding to the minus end–directed microtubule motor protein dynein. Increasing mitocytosis by overexpressing TSPAN4 or knocking down dynein enabled L929 cells to recover more quickly after CCCP treatment and increased the spare respiratory capacity of mitochondria. In mice deficient in TSPAN9, MMP was reduced in bone marrow–derived macrophages or neutrophils, but not in hepatocytes (which are immobile, unlike macrophages or neutrophils), and neutrophils from the spleens of these mice had decreased viability. These results identify mitocytosis as a mechanism for disposing of defective mitochondria that is specific to migrating cells.

A recombinant commensal bacteria elicits heterologous antigen-specific immune responses during pharyngeal carriage

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Neisseria lactamica (Nlac) is a commensal bacteria that is found in the upper respiratory tract of infants and young children and has been shown to safely colonize the nasopharynx of adults after experimental infection. Thus, Nlac has the capacity to serve as a live vaccine vector against other mucosal pathogens. To test this, Laver et al. used a controlled human infection study to demonstrate that colonization with Nlac expressing a protein derived from Neisseria meningitidis (Nmen) elicited immune responses against the Nmen protein in volunteers, which was characterized by both antibody and memory B cell responses. Further, the controlled infection was safe and did not result in transmission to volunteers’ contacts. In summary, Nlac may be an effective and safe vaccine vector in humans.
CancerScience Now

Down-regulation of A20 promotes immune escape of lung adenocarcinomas

You are currently viewing the abstract. Inflammation is a well-known driver of lung tumorigenesis. One strategy by which tumor cells escape tight homeostatic control is by decreasing the expression of the potent anti-inflammatory protein tumor necrosis factor alpha–induced protein 3 (TNFAIP3), also known as A20. We observed that tumor cell intrinsic loss of A20 markedly enhanced lung tumorigenesis and was associated with reduced CD8+ T cell–mediated immune surveillance in patients with lung cancer and in mouse models. In mice, we observed that this effect was completely dependent on increased cellular sensitivity to interferon-γ (IFN-γ) signaling by aberrant activation of TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) and increased downstream expression and activation of signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1). Interrupting this autocrine feed forward loop by knocking out IFN-α/β receptor completely restored infiltration of cytotoxic T cells and rescued loss of A20 depending tumorigenesis. Downstream of STAT1, programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) was highly expressed in A20 knockout lung tumors. Accordingly, immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) treatment was highly efficient in mice harboring A20-deficient lung tumors. Furthermore, an A20 loss-of-function gene expression signature positively correlated with survival of melanoma patients treated with anti–programmed cell death protein 1. Together, we have identified A20 as a master immune checkpoint regulating the TBK1–STAT1–PD-L1 axis that may be exploited to improve ICB therapy in patients with lung adenocarcinoma.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

NYUAD researchers unlock an epigenetic code that allows liver regeneration

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) researchers uncovered a code that sets the genome of the liver to account for the remarkable ability for this organ to regenerate. This finding offers new insight into how the specific genes that promote regeneration can be activated when part of the liver is removed. These findings have the potential to inform the development of a new form of regenerative medicine that could help non-regenerative organs regrow in mice and humans.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Plant compounds inhibit Mpro of SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV-229E in vitro

The search for effective antivirals against the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), remains increasingly important as new mutations of this virus continue to arise. Study: Flavonols and dihydroflavonols inhibit the main protease activity of SARS-CoV-2 and...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

N-acetylcysteine alleviates ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice.

N-acetylcysteine alleviates ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice by inhibiting the ROS/NLRP3/Caspase-1/IL-1β signaling pathway. Diabetes mellitus (DM) induces damage to the ocular surface, which leads to vision decline. In the current study, we investigated whether N-acetylcysteine (NAC) plays a protective role in diabetes-induced ocular surface damage. The diabetic mice model was treated with 0.3% NAC topically. Corneal epithelial integrity, tear volume and corneal sensitivity were examined by sodium fluorescein staining, phenol red cotton thread and esthesiometer respectively. The level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) was measured with 2',7-dichlorofluorescein diacetate. The expression of NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 were evaluated by RT-PCR, western blot and immunostaining. The level of SOD1 was assessed by RT-PCR. We found that the expression of NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 were elevated in diabetic cornea and conjunctiva. Treatment with NAC improved corneal epithelial integrity, increased tearproduction and corneal sensitivity in diabetic mice. Moreover, NAC markedly attenuated ROS accumulation and decreased NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 levels in diabetic cornea and conjunctiva. These results suggest that NAC improves ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice, which may be related to the inhibition of the ROS/NLRP3/Caspase-1/IL-1β signaling pathway.
ScienceScience Now

Genome-encoded cytoplasmic double-stranded RNAs, found in C9ORF72 ALS-FTD brain, propagate neuronal loss

Triggers of innate immune signaling in the CNS of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal degeneration (ALS/FTD) remain elusive. We report the presence of cytoplasmic double-stranded RNA (cdsRNA), an established trigger of innate immunity, in ALS-FTD brains carrying C9ORF72 intronic hexanucleotide expansions that included genomically encoded expansions of the G4C2 repeat sequences. The presence of cdsRNA in human brains was coincident with cytoplasmic TAR DNA binding protein 43 (TDP-43) inclusions, a pathologic hallmark of ALS/FTD. Introducing cdsRNA into cultured human neural cells induced type I interferon (IFN-I) signaling and death that was rescued by FDA-approved JAK inhibitors. In mice, genomically encoded dsRNAs expressed exclusively in a neuronal class induced IFN-I and death in connected neurons non–cell-autonomously. Our findings establish that genomically encoded cdsRNAs trigger sterile, viral-mimetic IFN-I induction and propagated death within neural circuits and may drive neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in patients with ALS/FTD.
ScienceScience Now

Experimental method to quantify the ring size distribution in silicate glasses and simulation validation thereof

Silicate glasses have no long-range order and exhibit a short-range order that is often fairly similar to that of their crystalline counterparts. Hence, the out-of-equilibrium nature of glasses is largely encoded in their medium-range order. However, the ring size distribution—the key feature of silicate glasses’ medium-range structure—remains invisible to conventional experiments and, hence, is largely unknown. Here, by combining neutron diffraction experiments and force-enhanced atomic refinement simulations for two archetypical silicate glasses, we show that rings of different sizes exhibit a distinct contribution to the first sharp diffraction peak in the structure factor. On the basis of these results, we demonstrate that the ring size distribution of silicate glasses can be determined solely from neutron diffraction patterns, by analyzing the shape of the first sharp diffraction peak. This method makes it possible to uncover the nature of silicate glasses’ medium-range order.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Uncovering cellular mechanism related to gene silencing therapies

Gene silencing therapies are used to interfere with, or "silence", the expression of genes that are associated with disorders. Now, a team at TMDU has uncovered some of the cellular mechanisms by which the silencing therapies act in cells. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies use small strands of DNA or RNA...
Agricultureagdaily.com

The surprising cause behind yellow corn leaves

Corn farmers are very busy this time of year — everything from preparing for harvest, watering their corn, and constantly scouting their own fields for any deficiencies or any abnormal sightings. Corn plants with yellowing leaves along the edges of fields can be a common sight this time of year,...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Using commensal bacteria to produce vaccine-like immune responses to dangerous bacterium

Researchers have produced vaccine-like immune responses to a dangerous bacterium by colonizing 26 healthy volunteers with a related, but harmless, commensal bacterial species. The first-in-human, controlled infection study showed the strategy was safe, as no side effects were reported and the volunteers didn't transmit the commensal bacteria to bedroom-sharers over the 90-day study.
CancerNature.com

Reactivating PTEN promotes antitumour immunity

Loss or mutation of the tumour suppressor PTEN likely contributes to an immunosuppressive tumour microenvironment and poor response or resistance to immune checkpoint blockade therapy. Using a new polymeric nanoparticle platform for PTEN mRNA delivery, named mPTEN@NPs, Lin et al. showed that PTEN restoration triggers an antitumour immune response in cancer cell lines by inducing autophagy activation and DAMP release. In mouse models of Pten-null prostate cancer and Pten-mutated melanoma, injection of mPTEN@NPs diminished the immunosuppressive tumour microenvironment and conferred sensitivity to immune checkpoint blockade therapy.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Angiotensin II type 1 receptor-targeting autoantibodies may increase COVID-19 severity

A team of US-based scientists recently demonstrated that pro-thrombotic autoantibodies that target angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R) may be associated with endothelial complications observed in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a novel disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
panolian.com

Danger is everywhere be on guard and leave none behind

The danger we take for granted is walking without paying attention to where life takes us. We are so uptight by the woe of living and uncertainty we can’t see the forest for the trees.The rains that came two weeks ago continued to flood our streets, ditches, homes and gardens. We continue to fight the battle of work and play. We seem to lose something in our surroundings, and our eyes are not open to thedangers that seek to devour the human side of us.My step mom (Dorothy) was about to open the storm door when the person on the other side said a quick “no” because a large snake was wrapped between the bars on the door, near the top. They called the police who came but did not have what was needed to capture the large snake. After some soul searching they were able to win the battle and destroyed it.The tragedy of heavy rain brings many dangers with the falling of trees and downed power lines. We had both to happen in our church parking lot and thelight pole and mailbox were broken. Danger is everywhere, even from some medical personnel if they refuse to beimmunized from disease that inflict the body. What’s wrong with people who want to work around sick people, but refuse to take care of themselves? I wonder how many of them are carriers of the virus, spreading it far and wide.Anyone working in public spaces should want to be an example to others. Or find a job working underground where you have little or no contact with the public. This information brings fear of the unknown, no one should have to pay you or give you a beverage to help you make the decision to protect oneself.Wake up people, stop being a donkey.Are you preaching fear? That is not of God, but of men and women. Praying isin vain if you can’t lean on the Word of God that brings forth hope. Faith is thesubstance of things hoped for and evidence of things not seen.Today’s children are born to love and be loved from the evil menace that is present in today’s world. Many continue to walk in darkness with their pants hung low. They flow through the night, dropping seeds like a basketball through a net.A void is filled like wood to a flame, testing the immaturity of one so near. Step up to who you profess to be, climb the ladder of faith, and know your worth. I look to the beauty of a 100-year-old tree, standing tall with outstretched arms that tell the stories of many lives. Teacher of all things that life has to offer, with skills that keep us in God’s presence. Why do we deny your love? Is it because we don’t know how. We climb the highest mountain looking for the unsee beauty of life, forgetting the one left behind. Love bears no grudges, seek repentance of the loved oneleft behind.
ScienceScience Now

Putting cells in their places

Despite considerable progress in recent years, pathological analysis of tissues and organs often still relies on old-fashioned microscopic techniques. Similarly, genomic and transcriptomic analysis is commonly applied to bulk tissue samples. To address the limitations of these approaches, Zhao et al. and van Ineveld et al. have developed methods for incorporating both cellular location and molecular information into the analysis of samples from healthy organs and tumors. By adopting a Bayesian statistical approach, the former identified cellular clustering in various carcinomas, and, by using multispectral image analysis, the latter revealed tumor-specific cell populations in pediatric Wilms' tumors. Such resolution will improve our understanding of the biology of multiple tissue types and the functions of cells in their biological contexts.
ScienceScience Now

Gut microbiome heritability is nearly universal but environmentally contingent

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Commensal bacteria are found throughout an organism, but it is not known whether associations between gut bacteria and their host are heritable. Grieneisen et al. examined changes in the microbiomes of 585 wild baboons from fecal samples collected over 14 years (see the Perspective by Cortes-Ortiz and Amato). Almost all microbiome traits tested demonstrated some level of statistically significant heritability. Most heritability values were low but varied over time correlating with the age of the host. Baboons live in an environment similar to that postulated for early humans and have a microbiome similar to that of humans. Thus, this heritability of the microbiome may reflect similar genetic determinants in humans, for which similar datasets are not available.
ScienceScience Now

Can immune responses predict which vaccines work best?

You are currently viewing the summary. Other than a placebo-controlled, clinical trial lasting many months and involving tens of thousands of people, is there any way to be sure a COVID-19 vaccine will work? Many researchers say the vaccines already in use offers a shortcut: Simply gauge a vaccine's ability to elicit so-called neutralizing antibodies, which bind to the virus and prevent it from entering cells. But several recent studies point to other "correlates of protection": "binding" antibodies—which latch onto the virus but don't block entry—and another set of immune warriors called T cells. Vaccine decisions may soon depend on a better understanding of these supporting actors. Several manufacturers are developing updates of their COVID-19 vaccines tailored to protect against new viral variants that could be used as booster shots. The companies hope regulatory agencies won't require evidence of efficacy in big clinical trials, which are time-consuming, expensive, and increasingly ethically fraught because someof the participants receive a placebo even though proven vaccines are now available.
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic analysis technique finds missing link between thyroid function and lipid profile

Thyroid hormones are amino acid-based molecules produced by the thyroid gland. Involved in direct or indirect regulation of key metabolic pathways, these molecules play critical roles in the development and normal functioning of the body. The mechanism of how thyroid hormones exert their effect on each other as well as on other metabolic pathways is complex, but a two-way feedback loop is central to their biological activity. Dysregulation of the feedback loop that controls their production affects other biochemical pathways, causing various ailments including those related to the cardiovascular system, liver function, or bone development.
ScienceScience Now

An isoform of Dicer protects mammalian stem cells against multiple RNA viruses

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abg2264, this issue p. 231; see also abj5673, p. 160. In mammals, early resistance to viruses relies on interferons, which protect differentiated cells but not stem cells from viral replication. Many other organisms rely instead on RNA interference (RNAi) mediated by a specialized Dicer protein that cleaves viral double-stranded RNA. Whether RNAi also contributes to mammalian antiviral immunity remains controversial. We identified an isoform of Dicer, named antiviral Dicer (aviD), that protects tissue stem cells from RNA viruses—including Zika virus and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)—by dicing viral double-stranded RNA to orchestrate antiviral RNAi. Our work sheds light on the molecular regulation of antiviral RNAi in mammalian innate immunity, in which different cell-intrinsic antiviral pathways can be tailored to the differentiation status of cells.

