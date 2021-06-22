Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Combinatorial phosphorylation modulates the structure and function of the G protein γ subunit in yeast

By Zahra Nassiri Toosi, Xinya Su, Ruth Austin, Shilpa Choudhury, Wei Li, Yui Tik Pang, James C. Gumbart, Matthew P. Torres, mtorres35@gatech.edu
Science Now
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) in proteins are often targets of combinatorial posttranslational modifications, which serve to regulate protein structure and function. Emerging evidence suggests that the N-terminal tails of G protein γ subunits, which are essential components of heterotrimeric G proteins, are intrinsically disordered, phosphorylation-dependent determinants of G protein signaling. Here, we found that the yeast Gγ subunit Ste18 underwent combinatorial, multisite phosphorylation events within its N-terminal IDR. G protein–coupled receptor (GPCR) activation and osmotic stress induced phosphorylation at Ser7, whereas glucose and acid stress induced phosphorylation at Ser3, which was a quantitative indicator of intracellular pH. Each site was phosphorylated by a distinct set of kinases, and phosphorylation of one site affected phosphorylation of the other, as determined through exposure to serial stimuli and through phosphosite mutagenesis. Last, we showed that phosphorylation resulted in changes in IDR structure and that different combinations of phosphorylation events modulated the activation rate and amplitude of the downstream mitogen-activated protein kinase Fus3. These data place Gγ subunits among intrinsically disordered proteins that undergo combinatorial posttranslational modifications that govern signaling pathway output.

stke.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Phosphorylation#G Protein#Protein Function#Yeast#Subunit#Heterotrimeric G Proteins#Multisite#N#Gpcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Structural studies of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein reveal new properties of Alpha and Beta variants

New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current COVID-19 vaccines won't protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants' "spike" protein, led by Bing Chen, PhD, at Boston Children's Hospital, reveals new properties of the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants. Of note, it suggests that current vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Cryo-EM structure of cortical microtubules from human parasite Toxoplasma gondii identifies their microtubule inner proteins

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23351-1, published online 24 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author L. David Sibley, which was incorrectly given as David L. Sibley. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers determine molecular structure of bacterial protein complex critical for tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is one of the top ten causes of death worldwide, infecting about one-quarter of the world's population. Although it is treatable, the rise of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis poses a major threat to global health security, and has been declared by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency. Reduced access to diagnosis and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dramatically increase the number of tuberculosis infections. This will set global efforts to tackle the disease back several years.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis: structural and functional integrity of the visual system following alemtuzumab therapy

J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2021 Jun 29:jnnp-2021-326164. doi: 10.1136/jnnp-2021-326164. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To investigate potential neuroprotective and pro-remyelinating effects of alemtuzumab in multiple sclerosis (MS), using the visual pathway as a model. METHODS: We monitored clinical, multifocal visual evoked potential (mfVEP) and MRI outcomes in 30 patients commencing...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Unusual DNA Structures Have Functional Importance

Some regions of the human genome where the DNA can fold into unusual three-dimensional structures called G-quadruplexes (G4s) show signs that they are preserved by natural selection. When G4s are located in the regulatory sequences that control how genes are expressed or in other functional, but non-protein coding, regions of the genome, they are maintained by selection, are more common, and their unusual structures are more stable, according to a new study. Conversely, the structures are less common, less stable, and evolve neutrally outside of these regions, including within the protein-coding regions of genes themselves.
Sciencecell.com

An atlas of protein-protein interactions across mouse tissues

A high-quality map more than doubles the size of the known mouse interactome. Rewiring of protein interactions across tissues is tightly regulated. Proteins implicated in tissue-specific diseases form tissue-specific subnetworks. Cellular processes arise from the dynamic organization of proteins in networks of physical interactions. Mapping the interactome has therefore been...
Sciencearxiv.org

Twist-2 relation and sum rule for tensor-polarized structure functions of spin-1 hadrons

Sum rules for structure functions and their twist-2 relations have important roles in constraining their magnitudes and $x$ dependencies and in studying higher-twist effects. The Wandzura-Wilczek (WW) relation and the Burkhardt-Cottingham (BC) sum rule are such examples for the polarized structure functions $g_1$ and $g_2$. Recently, new twist-3 and twist-4 structure functions were proposed for spin-1 hadrons, so that it became possible to investigate spin-1 structure functions including higher-twist ones. We show in this work that an analogous twist-2 relation and a sum rule exist for the tensor-polarized structure functions $f_{1LL}$ and $f_{LT}$, where $f_{1LL}$ is a twist-2 function and $f_{LT}$ is a twist-3 one. Namely, the twist-2 part of $f_{LT}$ is expressed by an integral of $f_{1LL}$ (or $b_1$) and the integral of the function $f_{2LT} = (2/3) f_{LT} -f_{1LL}$ over $x$ vanishes. If the parton-model sum rule for $f_{1LL}$ ($b_1$) is applied by assuming vanishing tensor-polarized antiquark distributions, another sum rule also exists for $f_{LT}$ itself. These relations should be valuable for studying tensor-polarized structure functions of spin-1 hadrons and for separating twist-2 components from higher-twist terms, as the WW relation and BC sum rule have been used for investigating $x$ dependence and higher-twist effects in $g_2$. In deriving these relations, we indicate that four twist-3 multiparton distribution functions $F_{LT}$, $G_{LT}$, $H_{LL}^\perp$, and $H_{TT}$ exist for tensor-polarized spin-1 hadrons. These multiparton distribution functions are also interesting to probe multiparton correlations in spin-1 hadrons.
ScienceDaily Californian

Researchers investigate structure of unique coronavirus protein

UC Berkeley researchers helped publish a study June 22 looking into the structure of a new protein expressed by the SARS-CoV-2 ORF3a gene, the discovery possibly leading to further strides against COVID-19. The study, which was largely funded by the Fast Grants organization, found that one of the virus’s three...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

TB Protein Structure Determination Opens Therapeutic Opportunities

Tuberculosis is one of the top ten causes of death worldwide, infecting about one-quarter of the world’s population. Although it is treatable, the rise of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis poses a major threat to global health security, and has been declared by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency. Reduced access to diagnosis and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dramatically increase the number of tuberculosis infections. This will set global efforts to tackle the disease back several years.
SciencePhys.org

How does a regulatory protein know where to bind to modulate insulin production?

Some proteins in the body ensure that genes are turned on and off at the correct times. For example, the transcription factor protein Pdx1 (pancreatic and duodenal homeobox 1) turns on the gene that codes for insulin, and the protein SPOP (speckle-type POZ protein) in turn binds to Pdx1 so that the body doesn't make too much insulin. But it's unclear how SPOP binds to Pdx1. Understanding where SPOP binds may help researchers predict what predisposes individuals to developing diabetes and clarify how SPOP regulates other important proteins. In a recent study, a team of researchers from Penn State and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital imaged the proteins and determined just how this important interaction occurs.
ScienceNature.com

Engineered yeast tune down gut inflammation

A yeast strain engineered to regulate levels of pathogenic metabolites in the gut provides protection against colitis in mouse models. Once thought to be an autoimmune disorder, the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) that encompass Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by an inappropriate inflammatory response directed against resident intestinal bacteria6. The trillions of commensal bacteria that reside largely in the gastrointestinal tract are the best characterized of the panoply of microbes (including bacteriophages, viruses and fungi) that colonize the skin and mucosal surfaces. In the gut, commensal bacteria and their metabolites play a critical role in the maintenance of homeostasis amid the constant onslaught of potentially inflammatory microbial stimuli. Multiple factors, including host genetics, the environment and 21st-century lifestyle habits have converged to alter the commensal microbiome and initiate inflammatory immune reactivity in IBD and other non-communicable diseases whose prevalence is also increasing7. This microbial imbalance or ‘dysbiosis’ perpetuates a chronic inflammatory state in IBD in which the intestinal environment is remodeled to select pro-inflammatory immune cells and bacterial inhabitants that further sustain activation of the immune system8. Current therapeutic interventions aim to derail the inflammatory response through targeted inhibition of key immune players. Several broadly immunosuppressive biologic agents are available for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, but most patients fail to respond9. Therefore, safe and effective therapies for IBD represent an unmet clinical need.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Putting functional proteins in their place

(Nanowerk News) Scientists have organized proteins—nature’s most versatile building blocks—in desired 2-D and 3-D ordered arrays while maintaining their structural stability and biological activity. They built these designer functional protein arrays by using DNA as a programmable construction material. The team—representing the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, Columbia University, DOE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and City University of New York (CUNY)—described their approach in Nature Communications ("Designed and biologically active protein lattices").
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Perfect matching modules, dimer partition functions and cluster characters

Cluster algebra structures for Grassmannians and their (open) positroid strata are controlled by a Postnikov diagram D or, equivalently, a dimer model on the disc, as encoded by either a bipartite graph or the dual quiver (with faces). The associated dimer algebra A, determined directly by the quiver with a certain potential, can also be realised as the endomorphism algebra of a cluster-tilting object in an associated Frobenius cluster category. In this paper, we introduce a class of A-modules corresponding to perfect matchings of the dimer model of D and show that, when D is connected, the indecomposable projective A-modules are in this class. Surprisingly, this allows us to deduce that the cluster category associated to D embeds into the cluster category for the appropriate Grassmannian. We show that the indecomposable projectives correspond to certain matchings which have appeared previously in work of Muller-Speyer. This allows us to identify the cluster-tilting object associated to D, by showing that it is determined by one of the standard labelling rules constructing a cluster of Plücker coordinates from D. By computing a projective resolution of every perfect matching module, we show that Marsh-Scott's formula for twisted Plücker coordinates, expressed as a dimer partition function, is a special case of the general cluster character formula, and thus observe that the Marsh-Scott twist can be categorified by a particular syzygy operation in the Grassmannian cluster category.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How RNA-binding proteins modulate synaptic responses of nerve cell impulses

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich researchers have shown how RNA-binding proteins modulate synaptic responses that mediate the transmission of nerve cell impulses. Cells in the central nervous system possess a high degree of flexibility, which enables them to adapt to fluctuating demands and respond to changing patterns of neuronal activity. This...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Cell biology -- Masters of synapse modulation

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich researchers have shown how RNA-binding proteins modulate synaptic responses that mediate the transmission of nerve cell impulses. Cells in the central nervous system possess a high degree of flexibility, which enables them to adapt to fluctuating demands and respond to changing patterns of neuronal activity. This...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Markov-modulated Affine Processes

We study Markov-modulated affine processes (abbreviated MMAPs), a class of Markov processes that are created from affine processes by allowing some of their coefficients to be a function of an exogenous Markov process. MMAPs allow for richer models in various applications. At the same time MMAPs largely preserve the tractability of standard affine processes, as their characteristic function has a computationally convenient functional form. Our setup is a substantial generalization of earlier work, since we consider the case where the generator of the exogenous process $X$ is an unbounded operator (as is the case for diffusions or jump processes with infinite activity). We prove existence of MMAPs via a martingale problem approach, we derive the formula for their characteristic function and we study various mathematical properties of MMAPs. The paper closes with a discussion of several applications of MMAPs in finance.
ScienceNature.com

Remote modulation of neuronal cells in the brain

The combination of multicomponent magnetic nanoparticles and a mechanosensitive ion channel has been shown to achieve fast magnetomechanical stimulation of neurons within the brain. In recent years, neuroscientists have been deciphering the role of specific neuronal circuits in the brain at an unprecedented rate. This breakthrough was made possible by...
EngineeringScience Now

Reengineering protein-phosphorylation switches

You are currently viewing the summary. Toggle switches and oscillations in cellular networks have been of scientific interest since the late 1990s (1–4). Synthetic biologists have strived to build similar input-output responses by constructing DNA-RNA-protein circuits (1). Engineering genetic circuits has seen successes, including a synthetic circadian clock with oscillation periods of hours (5) and genetic bistable toggle switches operating on time scales of tens of minutes to hours (6). On page 75 of this issue, Mishra et al. (7) report the design of a faster regulatory network in yeast comprising synthetic protein phosphorylation circuits that act as logic gates. Furthermore, the authors identified similar network motifs across known endogenous signaling pathways in yeast.
ScienceNature.com

G-protein activation by a metabotropic glutamate receptor

Family C G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) operate as obligate dimers with extracellular domains that recognize small ligands, leading to G-protein activation on the transmembrane (TM) domains of these receptors by an unknown mechanism1. Here we show structures of homodimers of the family C metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 (mGlu2) in distinct functional states and in complex with heterotrimeric Gi. Upon activation of the extracellular domain, the two transmembrane domains undergo extensive rearrangement in relative orientation to establish an asymmetric TM6–TM6 interface that promotes conformational changes in the cytoplasmic domain of one protomer. Nucleotide-bound Gi can be observed pre-coupled to inactive mGlu2, but its transition to the nucleotide-free form seems to depend on establishing the active-state TM6–TM6 interface. In contrast to family A and B GPCRs, G-protein coupling does not involve the cytoplasmic opening of TM6 but is facilitated through the coordination of intracellular loops 2 and 3, as well as a critical contribution from the C terminus of the receptor. The findings highlight the synergy of global and local conformational transitions to facilitate a new mode of G-protein activation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy