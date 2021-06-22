RTHS honor roll 2020-2021
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School announced its honor roll for the 2020-2021 school year. To qualify, students must have a GPA between 3.0 and 3.599. Freshmen: Faith M Adams, Ella L Alfano, Jonathan Balanzar, Braden M Behrens, McKenna E Cook, Rachel L Cook, Edgar Cortes, Riley J Damask, Aidan W Dettman, Korbin N Devora, Olivia I Dreska, Kendell M Frankenberry, Makenah E Garbulinski, Oswaldo Garcia, Wyatt A Garrelts, Vanessa Hernandez, Jesus M Herrera, Laney A Hicks, Omar Hueramo, Alexis M Huerta, Isaura Izidor, Novodny D Lemons, Kaylee G Lidren, Tatiana J Lorenzo, Kara L Martinez, Ennosence K Moore, Muhammed Muhssen, Jina L Mulholland, Jessica K Nguyen, Hazel T Nieves, Rebecca Norris, Kayla C Ortega, Luis E Pizano, Austin J Raleigh, Fernando Rocha, Diego Salazar, Kiara T Sanchez, Victoria M Sheehy, Kennedy C Smith, Rachael M Swinson, Kennedy C Underwood, Bailey L Vondergathen, Dylan A Whaley and Caleb E Wyssbrod.rochellenews-leader.com