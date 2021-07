Virgin Voyages has announced additional cancellations for two of its ships as it awaits final confirmation on official sail dates. On Wednesday, the new adults-only cruise line announced that it will cancel sailings on Scarlet Lady departing September 22 through October 1, 2021, pushing Virgin's U.S. debut further into the fall. Meanwhile, the company has canceled cruises aboard Valiant Lady departing from November 14 through May 1, 2022. The latter, Virgin's second ship, was delivered earlier this month.