COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado parks and Wildlife was able to rescue two great horned owls in Colorado Springs in two separate incidents on Tuesday. According to the CPW SE Region's Twitter the first bird was found tangled in a soccer net. Rangers said the bird was traumatized, dehydrated and exhausted from fighting with the net before it was rescued. It serves as a warning to take down those sports nets when they're not in use, as they pose a real threat to wildlife.