Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 1

When you see the title for In the Dark season 3 episode 4 airing on The CW next week, it may be rather easy to think that everything is getting better. However, is that really the case? The answer here is a “not so much.” While this episode is entitled “Safe and Sound,” that’s not something Murphy will be at the start of the hour. She’s been on the run for the bulk of the season and for the time being, that’s still where she is. Maybe this is a sign that she is nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re only four episodes in! How could the character be out of the woods at this point? Of course, it’s possible that one problem could be solved and some other big ones could begin.