Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

Voting open for fan-favorite all-time McAlester defensive line

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWzUt_0acDST3h00
McAlester News-Capital file photoThe McAlester defensive line has long been a force to be reckoned with for opposing offenses.

As the search continues to name the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team, the next player position is coming up to a tally for the fan-favorite vote.

POLL: Who is the top McAlester player on the defensive line?

Fans will next have the opportunity to vote for their top favorite McAlester player on the defensive line. As the first line of defense, these Buffs have created momentum-swinging plays and drive-halting goal line stands — just to name a few — to help keep opposing teams from adding points to the scoreboard.

Multiple Buffs also advanced to play at the college level at such schools as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tulsa.

This vote will be the third in the ongoing series as the McAlester News-Capital looks to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team alongside an online fan vote. Polling days are Sundays and Wednesdays, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.

Voting will be broken down by position throughout the month of June, with multiple names being suggested. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be honored, they can vote for that person with an online comment or email to dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team is a local sports project meant to be shared with the surrounding community in an effort to update and name some of the top Buffs players from throughout the years and create friendly discussion among fans ahead of the start of the 2021 football season.

The following are some of the names that will be up for vote for their work on the defensive line, but is not a complete list of finalists. Any other names can be voted on by comment on social media:

Erik McCarty, Sr. — Class of 1983

Riley Smith — Class of 2015

Rodney Replogle — Class of 1959

Blake Hackler — Class of 2007

Robert Humphrey — Class of 1989

Andrew Hammond — Class of 1970

Victor Stachmus — Class of 1988

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Community Policy
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
98
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
Mcalester, OK
Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ongoing Series#Football Season#Buffs#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...