National board elects Pee Dee’s CEO

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric’s CEO and Executive Vice President was elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

Donald Spivey’s career with Pee Dee Electric began in 1985 when he worked as a staff assistant. In 1993 Spivey was promoted to District Manager and then in 1999 he became the CEO and Executive Vice President.

During his time with Pee Dee Electric, Spivey advocated for the rural communities that are served by Pee Dee Electric and other electric cooperatives throughout the state. He served on a several boards of directors, including the North Carolina Membership Corporation, North Carolina Association of Electric Cooperatives, Anson Economic Development Board and Sandhills Utility Services, Inc., which owns and operates the electric distribution system on Fort Bragg Army Base.

In 2013 Governor Pat McCrory appointed Spivey to serve on the North Carolina Rural Electrification Authority Board of Directors, where he previously served as a chairman.

Spivey will step into his two-year term with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) Board of Directors in March of 2022.

The 48-person NRECA board is responsible for advancing electric cooperative business and policies for 900 electric co-ops stretching across the nation and serving 42 million people. Spivey will represent his home state, North Carolina, on the NRECA board.

“I am honored to have been selected to represent the electric cooperatives of North Carolina and share with a national audience our vision of working with and for our members to create a brighter future for the people and communities we serve,” Spivey said in a press release.

Pee Dee Electric serves Anson, Richmond, Union, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore and Scotland counties. The not-for-profit cooperative focuses on providing reliable, dependable, electric service to its members through value, quality customer service and enhancing life in the communities.

“Having the opportunity to provide a local perspective on national issues facing electric cooperatives and their members is important for rural communities throughout North Carolina,” Spivey said. “I look forward to serving as a voice for our state, our cooperatives and the community we serve.”