Since the market for cannabidiol CBD products is booming, there are a plethora of products available in the market. This can confuse people, and one of the best ways to ensure that you buy a good CBD product is to look for the extraction method used. This is because the extraction method used can determine the quality of the CBD contained in the product. One of the most popular and widely used methods is CO2 extraction, and this is used by the most reputable brands. Given below are the details of the CO2 extraction method.