Homozygosity for the common ACTN3 null polymorphism (ACTN3 577X) results in α-actinin-3 deficiency in ~20% of humans worldwide and is linked to reduced sprint and power performance in both elite athletes and the general population. α-Actinin-3 deficiency is also associated with reduced muscle mass, increased risk of sarcopenia, and altered muscle wasting response induced by denervation and immobilization. Here, we show that α-actinin-3 plays a key role in the regulation of protein synthesis and breakdown signaling in skeletal muscle and influences muscle mass from early postnatal development. We also show that α-actinin-3 deficiency reduces the atrophic and anti-inflammatory response to the glucocorticoid dexamethasone in muscle and protects against dexamethasone-induced muscle wasting in female but not male mice. The effects of α-actinin-3 deficiency on muscle mass regulation and response to muscle wasting provide an additional mechanistic explanation for the positive selection of the ACTN3 577X allele in recent human history.