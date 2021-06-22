A modern farmhouse in L.A.
A modern farmhouse with a reasonable amount of sophistication added throughout in case you actually thought it was going to be a farmhouse. 😉 The detailing references 19th century American cottage architecture, with honest box mouldings, coffered and beamed ceilings, wainscoting, picture rails, and paneled casings. The scale has been magnified to fit the tall, large spaces. At the same time, all the forms are distilled down to simple, unembellished profiles that suggest a fresh bearing for a new-vintage house. By Studio William Hefner.www.desiretoinspire.net