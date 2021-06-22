Mental health support for NH kids preparing for summer camp
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As children get ready for summer camp, federal COVID-19 response funds are being used to offer mental health training for camp counselors. The Department of Education is partnering with the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Mental Health Association to provide the training. Also, the 10 community mental health centers around the state will have staff on site at camp locations weekly to provide mental health support for children.www.wcax.com