Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Mental health support for NH kids preparing for summer camp

By Associated Press
WCAX
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As children get ready for summer camp, federal COVID-19 response funds are being used to offer mental health training for camp counselors. The Department of Education is partnering with the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Mental Health Association to provide the training. Also, the 10 community mental health centers around the state will have staff on site at camp locations weekly to provide mental health support for children.

www.wcax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Nh#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Kidskclu.org

Kids In Mental Health Crisis Can Languish For Days Inside ERs

One evening in late March, a mom called 911. Her daughter, she said, was threatening to kill herself. EMTs arrived at the home north of Boston, helped calm the 13-year-old, and took her to an emergency room. Melinda, like a growing number of children during the pandemic, had become increasingly...
KidsWSLS

Mental health toll from isolation affecting kids on reentry

After two suicidal crises during pandemic isolation, 16-year-old Zach Sampson feels stronger but worries his social skills have gone stale. Amara Bhatia has overcome her pandemic depression but the teen feels worn down, in a state of "neutralness.'' Virginia Shipp is adjusting but says returning to normal “is kind of unnormal for me.’’
Mental HealthDes Moines Business Record

State launches Iowa Center for School Mental Health to support educators

Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education and the University of Iowa today announced a partnership aimed at expanding support for mental health, including training, resources and outreach to educators and schools across the state. The new Iowa Center for School Mental Health will leverage the capacities of the...
Mental HealthPosted by
WestfairOnline

Study: Employers and employees disagreeing on workplace mental health support

A new study from The Hartford on mental health and the workplace has found employers and employees in parallel conversations regarding how the issue is being addressed. According to the 2021 Future of Benefits Study, 80% of employers said their company culture has been more accepting of mental health challenges in the past year, but only 59% of workers agree with that assertion.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Kids’ mental health doesn’t take a summer vacation

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Many southeastern Wisconsin children and families are unable to access mental health care outside of school-based services, and...
East Alton, ILriverbender.com

NGRREC To Offer Free Summer Camps For Kids

EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will host free summer camps for kids in July and August this year. Camp Waterschool is a four-day camp aimed at children ages 10-12, which will be offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 6-9 and Aug. 9-12, at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station.
Mequon, WIspectrumnews1.com

Virtual farm support group addresses isolation, mental health

MEQUON, Wis. — Farm life can be isolating and stressful, which is why state agriculture leaders are trying to reach out to farmers. DATCP hosts monthly farm and farm couple virtual support groups. Groups were a pilot in the winter and will stay around for monthly meetings. Online support groups...
KidsSFGate

Parents of kids with medical complexity are more likely to face mental health problems

Parents of kids with medical complexity face challenges other parents don't. But how is their mental health compared to their counterparts whose children don't face problems such as chronic diseases, developmental disabilities or congenital disorders? A new national study in Pediatrics suggests that parents of children with medical complexity are up to five times likelier to have poor or fair mental health - and that many don't know how to get support.
Kidswdnonline.com

‘Kids are suffering:’ School Counselor Corps to expand mental health services

On the first day of summer school for Okmulgee Public Schools, high school principal LuVona Copeland noticed multiple students exhibiting signs of anxiety. On day two, a few more students were showing signs. “I’m very concerned,” Copeland said. “I think it’s getting back to being in a routine, getting back...
KidsWebMD

Shortage of Mental Health Beds Keeps Kids Trapped Inside ERs

Friday, June 25, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- One evening in late March, a mom called 911. Her daughter, she said, was threatening to kill herself. EMTs arrived at the home north of Boston, helped calm the 13-year-old, and took her to an emergency room. Melinda, like a growing number of...
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Anti-bullying camp prepares kids for potential aggressors

LOS ANGELES — With his hands up and feet in position, 7-year-old Ellington O’Connell was ready to defend himself. For the past week and a half, Ellington has been attending the Upstander Kids Anti-bullying Camp in West Los Angeles, which he says will help him prevent bullying. Ellington's mother, Chiara...
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp teaching kids to succeed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This summer, the Danny Hinton Community Center has been hosting the Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp. “The GEMS stands for “gifted and educated minds succeeding,” said Redena Scott, camp counselor. They’ve spent the last few weeks teaching the children what it means. “I am gifted, I am...
AdvocacyForward

Jewish camps for kids with cancer take extraordinary precautions this summer to protect campers’ health

As the pandemic subsides, Jewish camps across the nation are taking precautions against COVID-19, and have opened for a mostly normal summer. But camps that serve children with chronic diseases and disabilities, who may be particularly vulnerable to COVID, have had to be extraordinarily careful to protect their campers — even if it means postponing opening another year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy