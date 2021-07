Water and sewer systems are extremely complex and cover extraordinary distances. Would you believe the water we use and consume in Auburn hills mostly comes from Port Huron, which is 60-70 miles from here? Would you believe the water that goes down the drain ends up in downtown Detroit? These large spanning systems are owned and operated by several users along the way. Although most people realize that water and sewer systems need maintenance, some people do not realize the who, what, where, why and how of the process. The bottom line is that water and sewer systems are a shared responsibility across the region.