Here Are Some of the Most Prominent NFL Stars Offering Support to Carl Nassib’s Coming Out
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made history Monday, as the first active NFL player to come out as gay. With the 2020 regular season less than three months away, Nassib is preparing to be the first person to play in an NFL game after coming out. Several football players have discussed their sexual orientation and acknowledged they were gay after retiring from the NFL, but Nassib represents a new milestone.www.mediaite.com