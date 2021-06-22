Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here Are Some of the Most Prominent NFL Stars Offering Support to Carl Nassib’s Coming Out

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made history Monday, as the first active NFL player to come out as gay. With the 2020 regular season less than three months away, Nassib is preparing to be the first person to play in an NFL game after coming out. Several football players have discussed their sexual orientation and acknowledged they were gay after retiring from the NFL, but Nassib represents a new milestone.

www.mediaite.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Instagram#Lgtbq#Jjwatt#Zbnfl#Raiders De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdaytimeconfidential.com

Joy Behar Makes "Penetration in The End Zone" Joke About NFL's Carl Nassib

Joy Behar has landed in hot water after recent remarks she made on The View involving Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib. Nassib came out as being gay, becoming the first active player in the NFL to do so. Nassib made the reveal on Tuesday via Instagram. During a...
NFLLas Vegas Sun

Carl Nassib was an NFL everyman. Then he came out as gay.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib walked outside his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania, looked directly into his phone and did something that he said he hoped would one day no longer be necessary. In a few brief sentences, Nassib, 28, came out as gay. The video clip he...
NFLthepioneeronline.com

Las Vegas Raider’s Carl Nassib coming out as gay and LGBTQ+ representation in the NFL

Las Vegas Raider’s defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay in a video shared to his Instagram profile on June 21 which shifted the culture of the NFL. Nassib is the NFL’s first active player to come out publicly but is one of a few who have come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community within the college and professional football world.
Posted by
Dan Rogers

The Dallas Cowboys had no interest in drafting Carl Nassib, and here's why...

The Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he is gay, making him the first ever active NFL player to come out as gay. In the announcement, Nassib said, "What's up people? I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for."
Chicago, ILHerald & Review

Paul Sullivan: From Carl Nassib coming out to Becky Hammon being a finalist for an NBA head coaching vacancy, our sports world is ever-changing. And that’s a good thing.

CHICAGO — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was legally searched without cause Monday, while Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez was unilaterally penalized for a midgame brain freeze. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player, pride flags flew over Wrigley Field and...
NFLStreetInsider.com

NFL: Brands could flock to Nassib after historic coming out announcement

FILE PHOTO: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrates at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. November 8, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week...
NFLFox News

Carl Nassib's announcement leads to NFL commercial: 'Football is gay'

The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay. The commercial starts out saying: "Football is gay." The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport. "If you love this...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Raiders’ Carl Nassib tops NFL jersey sales for second straight day after coming out

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history Monday by coming out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. The 28-year-old, who you may remember from Hard Knocks when HBO chronicled Browns training camp in 2018 (Nassib was seen instructing teammates on their finances, explaining terms like “compound interest”), has received virtually universal support from the NFL, eliciting praise from commissioner Roger Goodell, coach Jon Gruden and former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley (now of the New York Giants), among others.
NFLdeadlinedetroit.com

NFL's newly out player, Carl Nassib, is Michigan Justice McCormack's cousin

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack tweeted support Friday for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who recently came out as gay. But it came with a twist: Nassib is the justice's cousin. Nassib is the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay. His connection to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy