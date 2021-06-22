Here Are Some of the Most Prominent NFL Stars Offering Support to Carl Nassib’s Coming Out

The Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he is gay, making him the first ever active NFL player to come out as gay. In the announcement, Nassib said, "What's up people? I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for."