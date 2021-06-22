Rainbow Capitalism
Walking through the Village in June means being surrounded by rainbows. Each year, more and more businesses have put up displays in honor of Pride Month, broadcasting their support of the LGBT community. Interestingly, these displays have become popular in recent years as LGBTQ rights have advanced and being out has become more socially acceptable, leading some to question the motives of the businesses. Are they trying to be allies to the community or just gain a few extra customers? Does it matter what their motives are as long as LGBTQ people feel safe? I visited several Soho and West Village businesses to find out more.www.otdowntown.com