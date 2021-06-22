Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Report: Ecosystem approach and 5G will maximise AR market

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

A Strategy Analytics’ and Huawei’s white paper shows that key features of 5G networks including Guaranteed Bit Rates, Latency, Accurate Positioning and Mobility will impact AR. The report, titled AR Insight and Application Practice, says Edge computing and storage is also essential to deliver the full benefits of AR. David...

advanced-television.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Headsets#Ecosystem Approach#Smartphone#Strategy Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Huawei
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

NexJ Systems Expands Market Reach Through Partner Ecosystem

NexJ Systems Inc. , delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, announces new client acquisitions resulting from our cloud initiative and eco-system expansion. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Hunter Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at ChurnZero. In April of 2021 we expanded the availability of our significantly...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market to Grow at Promising 25.21% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

The global 5G wireless ecosystem market reached a robust valuation of US$ 84,076.7 Mn in 2020. The market will exhibit strong growth, rising at 25.21% CAGR during the 2021-2029 period, as demand for data continues to grow. The rising adoption of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and cloud migration will create enormous opportunities for current players in the global 5G wireless ecosystem market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Materials Need in 5G Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Materials Need in 5G Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Materials Need in 5G market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Materials Need in 5G market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

Report: 5G in 65 countries

According to research from network test, monitoring and assurance solutions provider VIAVI demonstrating the accelerating pace at which 5G is growing, coverage has extended to an additional four countries and 301 cities worldwide since the beginning of 2021. The new total — 1,662 cities across 65 countries — represents an...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

RBI: Big Tech In FinServ Threatens Emerging Market Ecosystem

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned against letting big tech companies into financial services in the country, a report from the Economic Times of India says. Doing so could upset stability and governance. The central bank listed some of the difficulties, including antitrust issues, monopoly concerns and cybersecurity...
Marketscoleofduty.com

5G chipset Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

The Latest Research Report on “5G chipset Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, 5G chipset Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The report...
Marketscoleofduty.com

5G Technology Market is expected to boom in 2020

5G Technology Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global 5G Technology market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative...
Technologythefastmode.com

5G Service Reaches 1,662 Cities Worldwide, Report Finds

Viavi Solutions has released a new research demonstrating the accelerating pace at which 5G is growing, with coverage extending to an additional four countries and 301 cities worldwide since the beginning of this year. The new total — 1,662 cities across 65 countries — represents an increase of more than...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hytera Launches 4G & 5G Solutions to Serve the MNO and Vertical Industry Markets

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Hytera has introduced its new 4G/5G portfolio including its industry-leading HyXG O-RAN solution. HyXG forms a key part of Hytera’s total solution aimed at serving the MNO and vertical industry markets. It comprises DU board, O-BBU and a high-end Edge-Node. The online launch event was held on 29 June 2021 to coincide with MWC Barcelona 2021.
Softwarethefastmode.com

NVIDIA Taps Arm’s 5G Infrastructure Ecosystem to Build AI-on-5G Platform

NVIDIA recently announced it is extending support for Arm-based CPUs in the NVIDIA Aerial A100 AI-on-5G platform, bringing more choice to the 5G ecosystem. The move will help businesses everywhere easily deploy intelligent services at the edge by enabling the world’s leading OEMs to offer industry-standard servers running highly efficient Arm-based CPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with Aerial 5G.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Small Cell 5G Network Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service band and increasing government initiatives to deploy 5G networks are key factors driving market growth. The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include rising government focus on digitalization of processes, rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, rising demand for high-speed Internet, and increasing penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises.
Computersmartechseries.com

Cloudify Collaborates with AWS, Intel and Capgemini Engineering to Deliver an ‘Agile First’ Approach to 5G and Edge Orchestration

Cloudify announces collaboration to create an ‘agile-first’ approach to 5G network slicing, simplifying overly complex automation processes across thousands of distributed sites and devices – turning months and years of work into days and hours at a fraction of the cost. Solution built on open-source stack, leveraging Cloudify’s version 6...
Marketsbostonnews.net

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth Rate and Demand Report 2020- 2028

The global 5G fixed wireless accessmarket size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed deployment of advanced technologies such as Machine To Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. Rising concerns regarding performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access, and improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Technologygpsworld.com

U-blox launches PointPerfect GNSS corrections for mass market

The GNSS augmentation service provides real-time, verified and scalable high-precision positioning to consumer, industrial and automotive applications. U-blox has launched its new PointPerfect location service. PointPerfect delivers an advanced GNSS augmentation data service designed from the ground up to be ultra-accurate, ultra-reliable and immediately available. The service enables the fast-growing...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

5G in Aviation Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by increasing demand for faster Internet speeds and surge in usage of smart devices. Rising focus on newer technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and improve passenger experience in air travel are other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.
BusinessLight Reading

Colt joins IBM partner ecosystem to collaborate on 5G and edge

LONDON ï¿½ Colt Technology Services has today announced it will collaborate with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to help customers adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Colt, a leading provider of high bandwidth and on demand connectivity solutions, plans to work with IBM to jointly explore innovative use cases using IBM Cloud Satellite and Edge Application Manager, designed to benefit enterprise customers globally across 29,000 enterprise buildings.
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

Quectel’s 5G mmWave Module Selected by TVU Networks to Support 5G/8K Video Transmitter

New Quectel Modules Enable TVU Router to Bundle Multiple 5G Signals and Provide Higher Bandwidth for 8K UHD Real-time, Mobile Transmission. Quectel’s 5G mmWave module RM510Q-GL has been selected by TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, to support its 8K ultra high definition (UHD) video transmitter – the TVU Router.

Comments / 0

Community Policy