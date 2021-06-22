Report: Ecosystem approach and 5G will maximise AR market

Emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service band and increasing government initiatives to deploy 5G networks are key factors driving market growth. The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include rising government focus on digitalization of processes, rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, rising demand for high-speed Internet, and increasing penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises.