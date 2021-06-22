Sales & Reservations Coordinator

Join an AMC Guide to discover the world of tiny delicate flowers, hardy plants, and remarkable wildlife that survive in a harsh and unpredictable climate. The Presidential Range has some of the most interesting and beautiful alpine plants in America, as well as insects, birds and other wildlife. The Alpine Garden on the shoulder of Mount Washington is considered one of the best places to view this unique ecosystem and explore the spring bloom- our destination on this one-day guided tour. We will examine and identify a variety of alpine plants and discuss their adaptations that help them to defy the extreme conditions on Mount Washington. Sunday will start with a drive up the historic Mount Washington Auto Road, passing through three ecological zones. We will hike from the Mount Washington Auto Road in the Alpine Garden over moderate 3-4 mile hike on steep, rocky terrain. The majority of the day will be spent looking at the plants that call this area home, although the distance in hiking is not far parts of our route are steep and rocky and fully exposed to the weather. We will be above treeline all day possibly under cold, wet, sunny or windy conditions. HIGHLIGHTS: Exploring a unique ecosystem Observing alpine plants during the short flowering season Spending the day with a knowledgeable AMC Guide that can identify the alpine plants. Itinerary: Meet for a pre-trip orientation on Sunday morning at 9 am After an itinerary overview, gear review we will travel up the Mount Washington Auto Road to the 7 mile mark and hike down into the Alpine Garden. The day is spent almost exclusively above treeline observing the plants and animals on the eastern side of Mount Washington. Although we do our very best to adhere to the schedule listed above, these itineraries are subject to change for numerous reasons beyond our control including weather and terrain conditions. This trip is operated rain or shine however is subject to the Mount Washington Auto Road conditions.