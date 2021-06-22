Cafe Supervisor

Caldera House is a spirited luxury condo-hotel and commercial property located within the heart of Teton Village in Jackson Hole, WY. With our prime location, ‘the House’ (as we like to call it) will offer luxury condos and memberships, which gain access to our state of the art locker room, valet parking and concierge service, high-end spa facilities, and plush après-ski lounge, all at the foot of one of the best resort mountains in the world. In addition, Caldera House includes a cafe, restaurant, and sports shop for all visitors of the resort to enjoy.